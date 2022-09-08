Bank of Maharashtra organizes mega credit outreach programme at Aurangabad

A Mega Credit Outreach Programme is held at Aurangabad at in the presence of Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Minister of State for Finance to boost the credit growth in the Maharashtra and more particularly in Marathwada Region & Aurangabad District. Program was organized by Lead Bank, Bank of Maharashtra at Sant Eknath Rang Mandir, Aurangabad.

All the Banks in the District, actively participated in the Credit Outreach program. Loan sanction letters were distributed to the beneficiaries at the hands of the Minister. Loan amount of Rs. 2900/- crores was sanctioned to 73,834 beneficiaries in the State. Out of these sanctions, sanctions of more than Rs.925 Crores announced to the beneficiaries of Aurangabad District. Sanctions included are proposals under Government Sponsored Schemes, SHGs, Stand up India, Agriculture schemes, Retail & MSME Sectors.

Stalls of various Banks displaying their products were arranged at the place of venue in order to have information of various Banking schemes to the common people.

MoS Finance, during his speech congratulated to the beneficiaries and urged them to use the credit availed in order to prosper their business activities. He also advised to all beneficiaries for prompt and timely repayment of loan availed.

Program was attended by more than 1000 customers of the Banks in the District. In addition to that, Vijay Kamble General Manager, Bank of Maharashtra & Convenor, SLBC, MAharashtra, Rajesh Deshmukh, Dy General Manager & Member Secretary, SLBC, Maharashtra, Shri. Mahesh Dange, Zonal Manager, Bank of Maharashtra, Aurangabad Zone and Executives from other Banks graced the occasion.