Bank of Maharashtra organizes ‘Maha Grahak परिचर्चा’

Bank of Maharashtra, a premiere Public Sector Bank in the country has organized ‘Maha Grahak परिचर्चा (Paricharcha)’ – a Special Customer Meet on 15th November, 2021 across all its Branches and Zonal offices PAN India on a special drive to create better connect with its customers having Police personnel as Chief Guest. To commemorate the monumental occasion of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, Bank of Maharashtra is reaching out to its customers to have a better connect across all 1999 branches and 40 Zonal Offices. Bank pays gratitude to entire Police Fraternity for their distinguished service, loyalty and dedication through these meets by inviting the local SHO (Thana In-charge), SP, DSP/CP/DCP/ACP as Chief Guests within their respective jurisdiction.

Hemant Tamta and A B Vijayakumar, Executive Directors, Bank of Maharashtra attended Special Customer Meet at Pune & Mumbai respectively. Ms. Pallavi Ravindra Barge, Superintendent of Police (Law & Research), CID, Pune and Smt. Sunita Salunke-Thakare IPS, Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Mumbai were the Chief Guests for the ‘Maha Grahak परिचर्चा’ event held at Pune City Zonal Office and Mumbai South Zonal Office respectively in the presence of General Managers V. D. Kolhatkar; Sanjay Rudra and Manoj Kare at respective Zonal Offices.

Hemant Tamta, Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra while addressing ‘Maha Grahak परिचर्चा’ event held at Pune said that the Bank of Maharashtra has excelled notably in all parameters to emerge as No.1 in business growth amongst all PSBs and the entire credit goes to bank’s esteemed customers and its dedicated staff. Hemant Tamta opined that the Bank shall continue its all-out efforts in offering tailor-made products while augmenting digital delivery mechanism to add to customer delight while ensuring utmost security.

A B Vijayakumar, Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra said that Bankers stand as the custodian of public money while serving common man and nation at large, and it is the privilege on Bank's part to facilitate esteemed customers with utmost safety and security.

Vijayakumar thanked the police forces for their selfless service in ensuring a safe and progressive society and motivate others to follow it. Vijayakumar acknowledged the customers for their constant support for making the Bank’s journey noteworthy. He further opined that Bank is committed to be No.1 in digital banking and Integrity Index with a firm objective of customer security.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 06:06 PM IST