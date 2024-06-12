Bank of Maharashtra organises customer connect and outreach program at MIG Club, Bandra East

Bank of Maharashtra, a premiere public sector Bank in the country organized a customer connect and outreach program at MIG Club, Bandra East, Mumbai on 10th of June 2024. The event was organized by Bank of Maharashtra, Mumbai North Zone. Brijesh Sharma, Zonal Manager, Bank of Maharashtra, Mumbai North Zone, Chandan Kumar, Deputy Zonal Manager, Sandeep Gupta, Assistant General Manager, CPC Commercial, Kumar Swami Ritwijee, Chief Manager, CPC Retail alongwith the Branch Managers and Staff hosted the event. The event was attended and participated by customers in large numbers from diverse fields, viz Retail, MSME, Agriculture, SHGs, Corporate, Export-Import, Forex, start-ups etc.

Brijesh Sharma, Zonal Manager, addressed the event stating that Bank while organizing customer connect and Outreach programs, envisages to reach out to the maximum number of customers with an endeavor to create awareness about Banks retail and commercial products which have been customized to cater to the customers needs. It has been the Banks strive to maximize Ease of doing business amongst the customers and play a vital role in achieving desired goals. He also informed that forum such as these enable the customers to give vital feedback which enables the Bank to design and cater to their needs in a better way. Also, these interactions reinstates the guiding principle of the Bank regarding customer satisfaction giving an opportunity to design and redesign our products to serve the unserved and underserved customers. Presentations on various retail and commercial loan schemes and Digital Banking products alongwith IT enabled financial inclusion schemes were highlighted during the event.

This Customer Connect and Outreach Program witnessed credit sanction letters being awarded to beneficiary customers at the hands of Brijesh Sharma, Zonal Manager. Success stories of existing customers who have reached a pinnacle with Bank of Maharashtra were also shared. The event also garnered substantial enrolment of customers in different social security schemes and various accounts under Government schemes. This event reinforces Bank of Maharashtra’s commitment to provide excellent customer service ensuring sensitization and penetration of Bank’s products on a massive scale.