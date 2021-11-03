Bank of Maharashtra observes ‘Vigilance Awareness Week 2021’

A week-long ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ concluded at Bank of Maharashtra on 1st November, 2021 at its Head Office, Pune. Atulchandra Kulkarni, Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra was the Chief Guest for valedictory function. A S Rajeev, Managing Director & CEO, Hemant Tamta and A. B. Vijayakumar, Executive Directors along with General Managers were present in the function.

A S Rajeev, MD & CEO in his speech asserted to inculcate habits of vigilance culture in the Bank. A S Rajeev opined that every employee should be vigilant and committed to highest standards of honesty & integrity and support to fight against corruption. Rajeev congratulated all the staff members for having a very high Integrity Index in the institution and expressed his happiness for the meagre number of vigilance cases in BoM, having Zero cases pending more than 6 months. 1.87 Crore SMSs were sent to all bank customers regarding Vigilance Awareness and to take integrity pledge online. Rajeev also emphasized the need to strengthen the systems and procedures and compliance of rules and regulations with end to end digitization process with minimum human intervention.

Atulchandra Kulkarni, Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra expressed his happiness being among the staff members of BoM and congratulated all staff members for the way Bank has made turnaround in last two years. He said it’s a matter of great pride to have such miniscule no of vigilance cases in Bank. Kulkarni asserted that we must be thoughtful in our actions and beliefs and fulfil the aspirations of Nation as envisaged by Prime Minister of practicing Integrity, Transparency and Accountability. He also advised to be very cautious while dealing with exchequers money and also shared some real life experiences to enlighten staff in an interactive session.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 05:46 PM IST