Updated on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:35 AM IST

Bank of Maharashtra launches slew of new products and felicitates Performers

FPJ Bureau
Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a premier public sector bank in the country, launched slew of new products at an event organised at its Head Office, Pune via video conference (VC). A S Rajeev, Managing Director & CEO launched the new products and said this is going to add fillip to Bank’s Digital journey and enrich customer delight. Bank also felicitated its staff members under various categories for their significant contribution for Bank’s growth. Executive Directors Hemant Tamta, A.B. Vijayakumar along with General Managers were present in the event.

A S Rajeev, MD & CEO said that digitization remains the way forward for banking sector. He congratulated all the staff and appreciated the efforts taken by bank for continuously performing well while emphasizing on making the bank truly Tech Enabled Smart Bank.

