Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:16 PM IST

Bank of Maharashtra felicitates Olympian Amit Rohidas

FPJ Bureau
Hemant Tamta, Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra felicitated Amit Rohidas in a grand function on 19th September, 2021 in Kolkata. Amit Rohidas, an Indian hockey player, who plays as a defender & drag-flicker for the Indian national team, was part of the Indian squad that inscribed history on 5th August. 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics as India beaten Germany 5-4 to win an Olympic Bronze Medal in men's hockey after 41 years, a thrilling victory indeed. Dilip Kumar Raulo Zonal Manager Kolkata Zone and Ajeet Kumar Chowdhry, Deputy Zonal Manager were also present in the felicitation ceremony.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:17 PM IST
