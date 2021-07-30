Bank of Maharashtra distributes relief material at Mahad in Raigad District

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a premier public sector bank in the country has reached out in support to the people affected by the flood at Mahad in Raigad district of Maharashtra with relief materials. A team from Pune led by Vijay Kamble, General Manager Resource Planning along with Arun F Kabade, General Manager Integrated Risk Management and Surendra Deokar, Zonal Manager, Navi Mumbai Zone visited flood affected villages viz. Kharvli, Birwadi and Taliye in Raigad District. Deputy CEO ZP Raigad, Ms. Dyanada Fanse was also present at the time of distribution of Relief Materials comprising of basic survival kits like food items, bedsheets, towels, blankets to the flood affected people. Vijay Kamble and Arun Kabade also spoke to the affected people in the region and enquired about their well-being. Ms. Dyanada Fanse and the local people lauded and acknowledged the efforts taken by the Bank and its officials.

As part of corporate social responsibility, Bank of Maharashtra started distribution of relief material in flood effected Raigad District of Maharashtra state.

Bank of Maharashtra will continue its efforts and contribute more for the betterment of the affected people.