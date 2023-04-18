Bank of Maharashtra conducted outreach program for start-ups at Nagpur

Bank of Maharashtra, a premiere public sector bank in the country, organiSed Customer Outreach Program at Nagpur, for startups on 15th April, 2023 in the region. Dr. Vipin Itankar, Collector and District Magistrate, Nagpur, was the chief guest of the event. AB Vijaykumar, Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra, presided over the outreach programme. Prabhakar Harde, Asst. Commissioner, Dist. Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Centre, Nagpur, Shivkumar Muddamwar, GM, District Industries Centre, Nagpur, Jaiprakash Gupta, Central Member, Khadi and Village Industries commission (KVIC), Nagpur, Milind Kanade, Chartered Accountant and Economist, Nagpur were among the dignitaries present for the programme. On the occasion, Mr. Vaibhav Kale, Zonal Manager, Bank of Maharashtra, Nagpur Zone briefly informed about the various banking facilities for financial assistance to startups.

While addressing the event Shri A B Vijayakumar, Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra said, “We are well poised to support the start-ups of the country as India is one of the most progressive start-up ecosystems of the world. We have recently started our first ever branch dedicated to Start-ups at Pune, and looking forward to leverage more through opening more start-up branches at Mumbai, Chennai and New-Delhi in future. Shri Vijayakumar opined, “Nagpur is strategically important for start-ups being the most prominent city of central India and we shall cater every possible facility to start-ups in the region with support of state authorities and banking fraternity.

Dr. Vipin Itankar, Collector and District Magistrate, Nagpur has called upon all the bankers for inculcating the entrepreneurship among the youths especially to those who are coming from rural background.

The program was specifically focused on startup units where different entrepreneurs shared their startup ideas and problems they face in initial period with discussion on amicable solutions.

All the members of Bank of Maharashtra, Nagpur Zonal Office, Branch Managers of Bank of Maharashtra and other Banks with their existing and proposed customers having startup units, members of Skill Development Department were present for the program.

Mr. Pramod Sabale, Deputy Zonal Manager, Bank of Maharashtra, Nagpur Zone proposed the vote of thanks.