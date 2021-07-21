Corporate Gallery

By FPJ Bureau

Bank of Maharashtra celebrates ‘Bank Nationalization Day’ by distributing plant saplings

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a premiere public sector bank in the country celebrated Bank Nationalisation Day on 19th July, 2021 by distributing plant saplings among farmers in a program organised at Varoti (Bk) Village of Velhe Tehsil in Pune district. Hemant Tamta, Executive Director of Bank of Maharashtra distributed 501 Jackfruit saplings & Covid Protection Kit to 100 farmers from Varoti (kh), Varoti (Bk) and Kolambi villages. Vijay Kamble, General Manager Planning, Marketing & Publicity elaborated the importance of jackfruit plantation especially in Velhe tehsil. Mahendra Kumar Kabra, General Manager, Credit Priority; Vivek Dhawan, Zonal Manager Pune East Zone; Raghunath Jankar Sarpanch; Vilas Anna Pawar, Deputy Sarpanch & Mr, Nitin Dhuke, Gramsevak of Varoti (kh), Varoti (Bk) and Kolambi villages were also present in the event.

