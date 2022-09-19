Bank of Maharashtra celebrates 88th Foundation Day

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a premier public sector bank in the country, celebrated its 88th Foundation Day in Pune on 16th September, 2022. A S Rajeev, MD & CEO, Asheesh Pandey Executive Director, Manoj Kumar Verma RBI Nominee Director, Rakesh Kumar Shareholder Director, Sardar Baljit Singh, Director on Board, along with General Managers and other Executives of Bank, were present in the program. Zonal Managers of Pune City, West and East Zone of Bank along with their Teams were also present in the event. Around 600 customers attended the program.

While addressing the event A S Rajeev, MD&CEO, Bank of Maharashtra, paid his tribute to visionary founders of Bank and expressed his gratitude to stakeholders and customers. He congratulated staff members for Bank’s convincing performance since last two years, to become No.1 in term of performance among PSBs. Rajeev said “This indeed is a moment of immense joy and great pride, as our august institution has completed a glorious journey and set to embark upon for a brighter future”.

Rajeev opined, “In our continuous endeavor we are committed to provide the best to our customers and poised well to compliment the future growth of Nation and serve our people with utmost dedication and sincerity. We are proactively working to ramp up digital prowess and bring in the best possible reforms to leapfrog into the next generation of Banking. “

Asheesh Pandey, Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra, paid floral tribute to Founders of Bank and thanked all the stakeholders of the bank. Asheesh Pandey said “During the glorious journey of the Bank, despite several ups and downs and disruptions, Bank has stood firm, thanks to the impeccable support and trust of Customers. The dedicated workforce of Mahabank has lived up to the expectation during testing times.”

“Bank is poised really well and we are conducting various outreach programs across the country to connect with more and more customers. Bank has received overwhelming response while raising Capital through Tier-I bonds recently” Pandey opined.

The program started with lighting of lamp by dignitaries and customers followed by garlanding Founders’ photographs. The event concluded by a musical program for customers.