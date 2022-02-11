Bank of Maharashtra celebrates 87th Business Commencement Day

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a premier public sector bank in the country, celebrated its 87th Business commencement Day at its Head Office in Pune on 8th February, 2022 via video conference (VC) and launched slew of Digital products and services. A S Rajeev, Managing Director & CEO, A B Vijayakumar, Asheesh Pandey, Executive Directors along with General Managers were present in the program. Forty Zonal Managers and their Teams across the country were connected in this program.

A S Rajeev, MD & CEO while addressing the program congratulated all the staff members to enter into the next orbit of banking by becoming a midsized bank post Q3 FY-22 results and marks a special occasion as country is celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. Rajeev complimented bank staff for continuously performing well while emphasizing on adding fillip to Bank’s digital channels to make them more proficient while meeting the customer’s expectation and adding to their delight. Rajeev expressed his happiness on Bank’s holistic growth which has clocked 35% to 40% outside the state of Maharashtra with a good improvement in Bank’s market share over the period of time.

A.B. Vijayakumar, Executive Director while speaking in the event stressed on the Five –T virtues viz. Trust building with bank’s valued customers and among staff members, Transformation in terms of inculcating proactive mindset, Technology which is the thrust area for bank in its progress, Transparency to be followed in all possible levels and Team work which has to be harnessed in order to make future leaders. Vijayakumar opined Bank apart from being No.1 in terms of business growth is striving to be No.1 in terms of Digital banking and happiness index to set a benchmark in the industry. He further added Govt. security schemes for the economically weaker sections must reach to the last mile to fulfill the aspiration of the nation.

Asheesh Pandey, Executive Director while addressing the event paid tribute to the founder members and complimented the front line staff at the field level for providing uninterrupted banking services during early Covid period. He expressed his gratitude to the Govt., Regulator, esteemed customers and staff members, who made this journey possible. He recounted bank’s momentous journey since Pre-Independence to till day and how Bank of Maharashtra remained as one of the pillar in Nation Building process. Pandey highlighted on strengthening the three major foundation upon which organization runs i.e. People, Process and Technology. He opined Bank is poised strongly to be more efficient in terms of digital initiatives which is vital in maintaining proper compliance with reduced Turn Around Time for delivery of services.

