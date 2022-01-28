Bank of Maharashtra celebrates 73rd Republic Day

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a premier public sector bank in the country celebrated 73rd Republic Day at its Head Office on 26th January, 2022. Shri A S Rajeev, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra hoisted the National Flag, which was followed by the rendition of the National Anthem. Shri A B Vijayakumar and Shri Asheesh Pandey, Executive Directors along with all the General Managers, executives and staff were present in the event.

While addressing, A S Rajeev, MD&CEO recounted the sacrifices made by our forefathers during the freedom struggle, the herculean efforts put in by them in framing the finest constitution of the largest democracy and the journey the nation has taken so far growing from strength to strength in all sectors. He also congratulated all staff members for achieving Rs. 3.15 lakh crore business during Q-3 FY-22 & BoM becoming a mid-size bank.

Rajeev exhorted all present on the occasion to give their best for the growth of the Bank & the Nation and wished happiness for everyone on the auspicious occasion of 73rd Republic Day.

A B Vijayakumar and Asheesh Pandey, Executive Directors felicitated security guards for their dedicated service to the Bank & grand show put up by them in Republic Day function.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:22 AM IST