Bank of Maharashtra bags “Kirti Puraskar” - Highest award for Rajbhasha

Bank of Maharashtra a premiere public sector Bank in the country, bags “Kirti Puraskar", the highest award for Rajbhasha given by Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India. Bank received the prestigious award in two different categories viz. “Better Implementation of Official Language” and “Best House Magazine” in a glittering ceremony on 14th September, 2022, held at Surat, Gujrat. Amit Shah, Home Affairs and Cooperation Minister, Govt. of India, was the chief guest for the event.

A. S. Rajeev, Managing Director and CEO, Bank of Maharashtra, felicitated Amit Shah, Home Affairs and Cooperation Minister, Ajay Kumar Mishra and Nisith Pramanik, Ministers of State for Home Affairs, before the commencement of program. Chief Minister, Govt. of Gujarat Bhupendra Bhai Patel and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

K. Rajesh Kumar, General Manager, Human Resource Management and Rajbhasha, Bank of Maharashtra, received the award for Better Implementation of Rajbhasha, where in Dr. Rajendra Shrivastava, Deputy General Manager, Rajbhasha, Bank of Maharashtra, received the award for Best House Magazine, at the hands of Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh.

Top executives of government offices, undertakings and public sector banks across the country also attended the function. It is for the first time that Bank has received this prestigious award in two different categories of “Better Implementation of Official Language” and “Best House Magazine”.