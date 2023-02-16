Bank of India organises financial literacy programme

e-Paper Get App
FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 02:59 PM IST
On February 13, 2023, a financial literacy training programme was conducted for the women of self-help groups in Malad East under Swabhiman Project, Kshitij Loksanchanal, established by Mahila Economic Development Corporation. This training was conducted through Reserve Bank of India and this training was organized by Bank of India and Conducted by Swabhiman Project. Hon. Subhan Basha for this training (Assistant General Manager Reserve Bank of India), Hon. Ashok Sakpal (Deputy Regional Manager), Hon. Naresh Patel (District Lead Manager). Ms. Zahida Imroz (BOI), Ms. Anisha Mujumdar (CSR Manager of Adani Foundation), Ms. Sampatti (Swabhiman Project Supervisor), Namrata Nato (Swabhiman Project Manager), and all associates were present.

The women's self-help group of Kurar Gaon, Appapada, Malad East gave great response to provide information about digital banking facilities along with various social security schemes. In the camp information about Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, etc. Social Security Yojana was given by Mr. Subhan Basha, Assistant Manager, Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai and Mr. Ashok Sakpal (Deputy Regional Manager). Subhan Basha satisfied the doubts raised by the women in the camp by giving relevant answers

