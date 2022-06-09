Bank of India organises customer outreach program under AKAM

Bank of India Lead bank in Mumbai city has conducted Customer outreach program for celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav (AKAM) At Patkar hall SNDT College Churchgate Mumbai. Rajiv Nivatkar, collector and District magistrate, Mumbai City, A Arivukarasan Lead District Officer from RBI, Dekate Jt. Director of DIC Mumbai, S K Roy general Manager bank of India NBG west 1, S B Sahani Bank of India, Zonal Manager Mumbai south zone, Rajiv Kumar DGM manager State Bank Of India Mumbai South were present.

Nearly 250 customers including bank staff, customer attended the meeting Rajiv Nivatkar in his brief speech with PPT presentation express urge to work together by Government machinery and banking system for up liftment of downtrodden, physically challenged class of the society in future. Dekate has given information about PMEGP & CMEGP schemes of Center and State Government. Rajiv kumar and S B Sahani has given information about various schemes of their respective banks.

About 52 sanctioned letters were handed over to beneficiaries from different bank’s under various categories i.e. KCC, Mudra, Retail loan & under MSMS. Stalls from various banks were there to provide information about various Government Sponsor schemes and other schemes. The program was concluded with vote of thanks by prashant Tambe LDM, Mumbai city.