Bank of India organises Credit Outreach Programme

LDMO Mumbai City organized Credit Outreach Programme on 21st Oct, 2021 at SNDT, Churchgate with active participation of 20 banks. The main objective of the outreach is to boost the credit uptake in Retail, MSME segment and Government sponsored schemes during ongoing festival season. The event was presided by Collector of Mumbai City District Rajiv Nivatkar. During his address the Hon. Collector asked all banks to adopt a proactive approach to reach out all customers under various segments and make sure that targets under all sectors are achieved

The event was started with welcome address by S. B. Sahani Zonal Manager, Bank of India, Mumbai South Zone followed by the key note address by Brij Lal General Manager Bank of India NBG West 1. The gathering was also addressed by S. S. Dash, General Manager Bank of India and also top executives from UCO Bank, State Bank of India and Indian Bank. District Industries Centre (DIC) represented by Dekate, Joint Director gave presentation on different MSME products with special focus on MPEGP and CMEGP schemes.

During the event, all the banks distributed 54 sanction letters under Retail, MSME and Govt. Sponsored Scheme to their custoemrs. Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank displayed of various products through their stall. During the event few customers also shared their views, opinion and experience. The event ended with vote of thanks by Sanjay Kesarkar LDM.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 05:59 PM IST