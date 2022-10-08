Bank of India Investment Managers appoints Mohit Bhatia as its new CEO

ASHESH SHAH

Mohit Bhatia has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Bank of India Investment Managers Private Limited with effect from October 04, 2022.

Bhatia brings with him over 26 years of professional experience in Mutual Funds & Financial Services industry with a strong performance track record and achievement of significant results in areas of Sales & Distribution, Team building, Marketing & branding, building of Digital eco-system, MF industry focused project work, process & quality enhancements and business planning. His last assignment was with Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd. in the capacity of Head - Sales & Marketing where he was instrumental in significant growth under his leadership, by reaching AUM above INR 50,000 Crs.

His previous work experiences include tenures with Franklin Templeton AMC as Head – Retail Advisory Services, Axis Bank as Zonal Head Wealth – North India, DSP Merrill Lynch Investment Managers as Head North India and later as Head -Banking Channel Pan India and Alliance Capital AMC.

Commenting on his appointment, Mohit said, “I am delighted to pursue the given opportunity and thankful to the stakeholders. I strongly believe that this business holds vast potential, in view of the ongoing Investment megatrend of financializing of savings.

We will endeavour to enhance the reach and accessibility of our existing as well as new MF products and Investment Solutions through an optimal combination of physical infrastructure and enhancements in a seamless Digital eco-system for our investors & distributors. With the support of our BOI MF team, I would like our AMC to become a significant player in the SIP/ periodic investing constructed over the next 3-5 years, by enhancing our distribution reach and by aiming for performance consistency of products that is backed by strong investment processes and a robust Risk Management framework.

We will be focused on building a scalable and self-sustaining business model and endeavour to ensure that interests of all stakeholders are adequately addressed through right balance between growth and profitability.

We are certain that the vast distribution footprint of Bank of India – Our Sponsor, offers a huge opportunity for the AMC to reach out to a very large segment of potential MF investors.”

Mohit Bhatia is a BE (Mechanical Engineering) and an MBA from Management Development Institute (Gurgaon).