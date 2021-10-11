Bank of India holds credit outreach programme under Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav

Under the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, Mumbai city lead district bank, Bank Of India held credit outreach programme on 8th October, 2021. The programme was graced by deputy collector of Mumbai city, Ravindra Rajput, joint director of DIC K. G. Dekate, Arshad Khan, deputy general manager- Bank Of Baroda, S. B. Sahani-zonal manager - Bank Of India and Aditya Misra from SIDBI.

S. B. Sahani, zonal manager of Bank Of India gave inaugural speech and apprised the audience about the purpose of the programme. Due to Covid-19 pandemic our country’s economy is gone down. As per the directions of Central government’s department of financial services, this programme is organised to bring the economy on the track. Rajput added to that, he said our efforts should be doubled to fight with economy slow down.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:33 AM IST