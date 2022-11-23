Bank of Baroda Chennai Zone disburses 7.27 crore to 168 farmers

SEKAR

In order to encourage and empower farmers and entrepreneurs in agriculture sector, Bank of Baroda has organised Two week long Farmers’ Festival, Kisan Pakhwada on an all India basis. In Tamilnadu and Puducherry all 314 branches are celebrating this festival to help needy farmers with timely loan at attractive interest. In addition to providing loans, the idea is to educate farmers about how to connect more with bank and technology through various agriculture institutions. Speaking on the occasion, Dinesh Pant, Chief General Manager, Bank of Baroda said “Our bank is conducting this two week farmers program everywhere across India to understand the problems faced by farmers and how bank can support farmers by providing needed finance to farmers”. Saravana Kumar , Zonal Head & General Manager said “Bank of Baroda is encouraging to sanction loans to SHGs since the repayment from the members of the SHGs are prompt, he also added Farmers shall prefer bank loans with lowest interest rate rather than loan from unorganized sector”. BoB has a bouquet of loan products aimed at farmers.