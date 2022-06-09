Bani Varma takes charge as Head of BHEL’s Bengaluru-based Electronics Division

Bani Varma has taken charge as General Manager & Head of Bengaluru-based Electronics Division of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited. She holds this position in addition to her current responsibility as General Manager & Head of BHEL’s Transportation Business & Systems Group, New Delhi. Significantly, Varma is the first woman to head a manufacturing unit of BHEL. She succeeds AK Jain who has been transferred to BHEL’s Solar Business Division, Bengaluru.

As the Head of the company’s TBSG, Varma was responsible for BHEL’s diversification initiatives into the rail transportation business, trainsets, urban and sub-urban mobility, signalling and track machines. She has more than 32 years of holistic and hands-on experience in Energy, Industry and Transportation sectors.

Earlier Varma led the CMD Secretariat where she was responsible for managing the organization’s strategic and operational activities by providing support at the apex level and coordinating with various stakeholders of BHEL, spanning the company’s wide-ranging business segments. She has played a major role in driving the company’s Transformation Initiatives across all functions and verticals.

Previously Varma has held leadership positions in BHEL at Corporate Strategic Management, Project Management, Industrial Products and Captive Power Plants. Apart from this, she has played a pivotal role in formulation and implementation of development plan for BHEL’s New Growth Areas.

Varma did her Electrical Engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering. She started her career in BHEL in 1990 as Engineer Trainee in the company’s Industry Sector. Over her tenure in the organisation, she has developed a comprehensive set of competencies in several value chain activities like strategic management, marketing, business development, commercial, planning, project development and execution, change management and human resource management.