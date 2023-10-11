Bani Varma takes charge as BHEL Director

State-owned BHEL on Tuesday announced the appointment of Bani Varma as Director (Industrial Systems & Products) of the company.

Prior to her new role, Varma was leading BHEL's transportation business as well as the company's electronics division manufacturing unit in Bengaluru, the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said in a statement.

"On her appointment as director on the board of BHEL, Bani Varma, 55, has assumed charge as Director (Industrial Systems & Products) of the public sector engineering and manufacturing enterprise," it said.

Varma, a graduate in electrical engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering, started her career with BHEL as a trainee in the company's industry sector vertical in 1990.

During her 33 years of holistic, diversified experience in the energy, industry and transportation segments, she has developed a comprehensive set of competencies in areas of strategic management, business development, project execution, change management and human resource management.