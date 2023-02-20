Bajaj Group's Suruchi Mahatpurkar Kore included in the list of top 10 women digital media heads of the country

Bajaj Group is one of the leading industrial houses of the country, whose Head of Digital and Social Media Strategy, Suruchi Mahatpurkar Kore working at Bajaj headquarters in Mumbai, has achieved a remarkable feet by getting a prominent place in the list of 10 best women heads working in the digital sector of the country and along with himself, has brought laurels to the Bajaj Group (Kushagra Bajaj).

This prestigious list has been published in the latest edition of the country's famous English magazine Women Entrepreneur India, along with which interviews of all the ten selected women have also been published. These 20 top leaders include two from Chennai, one each from Pune and Noida and three each from Mumbai and Bangalore. It is notable that Suruchi is daughter of Gajanan Mahatpurkar, who is a member of Maharashtra State Hindi Sahitya Akademi and retired Senior Public Relations Officer of Western Railway. The weekly YouTube series Bajaj Talkies started by Suruchi last year has been very popular and the social media team of Bajaj Group under her leadership is continuously doing remarkable work. Keeping this in mind, she has been selected in the list of Top 10 Women Leaders. Suruchi in her post on social media has given the credit of her stupendous achievement to the excellent motivation from the Bajaj Group Management and the constant support of her family. The process of hearty congratulations and greetings to Suruchi on this important achievement is continuing at various levels.