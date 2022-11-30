Baby Moo - The Only Indian Brand Offering More Than 3500 Baby Products At Your Fingertips

Himani Shah Manek |

The pandemic changed our world. It changed the way we look at things. It changed the way we look at life. A lot of life was brought into this world during and after the pandemic. Late 2020, amid the Covid mayhem, Baby Moo was born. 3 business minds and entrepreneurs from different walks of life launched a retail brand of baby products - Baby Moo.

These three are Vinita Jain, Dharmesh Patel and Himani Shah Manek.

The company Baby Cart LLP caters to over 600 new born and kids’ stores pan India through a B2B network. The company spokesperson mentioned plans to increase this presence to over 1600 stores across India and countries abroad by 2024.

Baby Moo is the company’s D2C brand, offering more than 3500 high quality baby products across 150 categories, at your convenience at affordable prices, assured to make you feel safe, cosy and comforted. The brand is expanding its product catalogue with each passing day.

Baby Moo was founded with the intention of making parents’ lives easier and taking away the hassle of shopping on different online marketplaces, where assurance of quality is a hit or miss. Baby Moo is an e-commerce platform of baby essentials, all in one place. Accessible as a stand-alone website: babymoo.in, dedicated iOS and Android mobile apps, as well as on marketplaces like First Cry, Myntra, Amazon, Nykaa Fashion, Tata Cliq, Ajio, Flipkart, Hopscotch, etc

When it comes to baby products, Baby Moo delivers the entire range of infant, toddler, and maternity essentials, in a wide variety, including products that are surprising and hard to find.

Whether small or big, essentials in every category, from bath time necessities like washcloths, powder puffs, grooming kits, towels, bath sponges, skin & hair care to clothing & accessories like mittens, booties, caps, hair accessories, rompers etc... Baby Moo can help you do up your nursery starting with a cot, bedding, blankets, wrappers, muslin swaddles, massage mats, mosquito nets to toys and many more. Meal time essentials include bibs, bottles, dinner sets, napkins, cloth diapers, langots, potty chairs. Not forgetting the new parents, Baby Moo offers functional and cute diaper bags, strollers, feeding pillows & maternity wear.

To sum it up, Baby Moo supports a mother from the time a child opens its eyes and is handed a feeding bottle to the time the child is put to bed, in its comfortable bed and blanket.

When ‘Your STAR is Born’, be it in your immediate family, extended family, friends, or professional network, Baby Moo gives you the option of having products personalised to your star’s name. They even have perfectly curated gift hampers and return gift favours.

Along with standard delivery, express delivery options are also available.

It’s no surprise then that Baby Moo has only been around for 2 years, but already made a space for itself and in its customers’ hearts that others with a decade long presence are vying to reach.

Baby Moo is becoming a household name which comes up whenever a parent talks about their child. The company plans to increase its retail footprint in the near future through retail space at Large Format Retail Shops, Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) and Multi Brand Outlets (MBOs)

Baby Moo believes that every child is a STAR that deserves to shine. Its mission is to continually make technological advancements and sustainable innovations to build a brighter future for the new generation that it caters to.