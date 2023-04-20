Babus, mantris & buzz: Year of only ‘politics’ of PM Modi?

Year of only ‘politics’ of PM Modi?

Sources close to PM Narendra Modi say that till now he was focusing on all-round development but now the opposition parties have forced him to do ‘politics’ till Lok Sabha polls. Now, one can wait and watch.

Mukhtar Ansari may not go for medical check-up?

Mukhtar Ansari had petitioned the court for medical check-up and the court had allowed test on May 3. As per rumours and gossip, he is likely to withdraw his application for medical examination.

BUREAUCRACY

Will an IAS officer be Chairman of 16th Finance Commission?

It is also said in the corridors that this time an IAS officer can also be appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission. Name of 1979 batch former Kerala cadre IAS officer LC Goyal has already been doing the round for the post.

RK Mathur to join Tata Sons Board

Former LG of Ladakh, RK Mathur, is joining the Tata Sons Board. He is a former 1977 batch IAS officer of Manipur-Tripura cadre.

Wadekar repatriated from ED

Special Director of ED, Vivek Wadekar, has reportedly been repatriated from the ED to his parent IT Department. He is an IRS-IT officer.

Will Juneja continue as DGP of Chhattisgarh?

Latest grapevine has it that Chhattisgarh DGP Ashok Juneja is being continued till December. 1989 batch IPS officer Juneja is scheduled to retire on June 30.

3 Spl directors given additional charge in ED

Three special directors in the ED have been given the additional charge. Accordingly, Ms Sonnia Narang, who is posted at CR, has been given the additional charge of HIU-II, while Rahul Naveen, Special Director, will also look after Legal cell. Monica Sharma, Special Director, Adjutant, will also look after Intelligence Wing of the ED.

146 members of Indian Administrative Service confirmed in IAS

As many as 146 members of Indian Administrative Service of 2020 batch have been confirmed in the IAS with effect from October 2022 and allocated different cadres.

IRS officer appointed CVO Madras Fertilizer

Ram Kumar Natarajan has been appointed as CVO, Madras Fertilizers on a deputation basis for a period of three years. He is a 2009 batch IRS(C&IT) officer.

Three IRS-IT officers get new postings

Ranjan Kumar Singh has been appointed as Addl. CIT (OSD) in the office of Principal CCIT, Delhi Region, while Ms Vasundhara Upmanyu was posted as Pr. CIT (OSD) in the office of Principal CCIT, Delhi, Delhi Region and Ms Ruchika Sharma is DCIT (OSD) in APA Section of FT&TR-I Division.

Dharmendra Sharma re-employed as DG, IIIDEM

Dharmendra Sharma has been re-employed as Director General, India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in the rank of Additional Secretary on contract basis for a period of one year after the date of his retirement on October 1, 2023. He is a 1988 batch IAS officer of UT cadre.

Tenure of Subodh Gupta as Director (Fin), BHEL, extended

Five-year tenure of Subodh Gupta as Director (Finance), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), came to an end on April 17, 2023. His tenure has been extended until further orders as per the Government guidelines.

Shantanu Roy selected as CMD, BEML

Shantanu Roy, Director (Mining & Construction Business), BEML Limited has been selected for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, BEML Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on April 18, 2023. Three persons were interviewed for the same.

No suitable candidate found for CMD, HCL

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) failed to find a suitable candidate for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), at a selection meeting held on April 18, 2023. The Board recommended the concerned Ministry to choose an appropriate course of further action including search-cum-selection committee.

Swaminathan joins as Controller of Personnel Services of Indian Navy

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan assumed charge as Controller of Personnel Services on April 17, 20 23. The Flag Officer was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987 and is a specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla; the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, United Kingdom; the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja; and the United States Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island, USA.

