Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Varun Gandhi join SP?

English speaking politicians may be inducted in Modi cabinet

In view of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a few English speaking politicians are likely to be inducted into the Modi cabinet looking BJP interests in the South and G-20.

Will Varun Gandhi join SP?

Buzz is that BJP MP Varun Gandhi is joining the Samajwadi Party very soon. An interesting political development in UP.

BUREAUCRACY

Now no CEO of LIC from open market?

Well informed sources said that the idea of appointing CEO in the LIC has been shelved till 2024. It means Siddharth Mohanty’s chances are bright to become Chairman of the LIC.

Two CBDT Members are to be appointed

Latest buzz is that Archana Chaudhary also figures in the list of panel. Two posts of the Members CBDT are to be filled up.

Sanjay Swarup in race for CMD, CONCOR

Sanjay Swarup, Director (IM&O), CONCOR, appears to be a Board level container for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR).

Financial implications for Central staff's DA hike

Next DA hike announcement for Central staff could come after January 31 and if it is hiked by 3% then the estimated financial implications for the Central Government are Rs.6,261.20 crore per annum and Rs.4,174.12 crore in the financial year 2022-23 for a period of 8 months from July, 2022 to February, 2023.

Ex-IPS officer is MD Vishwa Samudra Engineering

Former 1988 batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre Anil Yendluri has been appointed as MD of Vishwa Samudra Engineering Pvt Ltd . The Company is an entity incorporated on August 26, 2016 under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

Central deputation tenure of Ms Priyanka Basu Ingty ending soon

The Central deputation tenure of Ms Priyanka Basu Ingty working as Regional Director (Director level) in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Kolkata is coming to an end on April 3, 2023. She is a 2004 batch IAS officer of HP cadre.

29 IRS-IT officers empanelled as Principal Chief Commissioner

The Centre has cleared the empanelment of 29 Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) officers of 1989 batch for holding Principal Chief Commissioner (in Level 17 of the Pay Matrix) level post in the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) for the panel year 2023. Of twenty-nine officers, twelve are on the extended panel. Officers on Regular Panel are: Vasundhara Sinha, Dheeraj Bhatnagar, Rajesh Kundan, Reena Jha Tripathi, Sunia Bainsia, Prashant Bhushan, Mitali Madhusmita, Amrapalli Das, Sangam N Srivastava, Sanjai Kumar Verma, Mora Bhupal Reddy, Yeshwant U Chavan, Ajay Kumar Srivastava, Ravi Agrawl, Mohan Kumar Singhania, Irina Garg and Sushil Kumar Singh. Officers on Extended Panel are: Rajeev Agarwal, Jayant Diddi, Ashwani Kumar, SuniI Mathur, Tripti Biswas, P B Serkaran, Shyama S Bansia, K P C Rao, Devinder Singh Chaudhry, Rameshwar Singh, Sanjay Kumar and Ashok Kumar Pandey.

UCO Bank CEO to retire in May

CEO and MD of the UCO Bank, Soma Sankara Prasad is scheduled to retire on May 23. Who will succeed him?

Posting of Ajay Srivastava as Economic Adviser, PIIT cancelled

Transfer and posting of Ajay Srivastava as Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has been cancelled. He is a 1996 batch IES officer.

Last date extended for Financial Adviser, NCLAT

The last date for submission of applications for filling up the post of Financial Adviser (Level-13) in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal(NCLAT) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has been extended up to February 14.

Two IPS officers shifted in AP

N Sanjay has been appointed as ADG, CID with additional charge of AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services while P V Sunil Kumar was asked to report GAD in Andhra Pradesh.

Four IAS officers get new responsibilities in HP

Four IAS officers have been assigned new responsibilities in Himachal Pradesh. Harbans Singh Brascon has been appointed as Special Secretary (PWD), while Ms Nivedita Negi will take over as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development)-cum-Project Director (DRDA), Mandi and Mahendra Pal Gurjar was made, Una. Besides, C Paulrasu, Secretary, Administrative Reforms, Training & FA and RPG, will also hold charge of S, Cooperation.

Kerala HC gets 3 Judges

Three Additional Judges of Kerala High Court have been appointed as Judges of that High Court. They are: Justice Abdul Rahim Musaliar Badharudeen, Justice Viju Abraham and Justice Mohammed Nias Chovvakkaran Puthiyapurayil.

Karnataka HC gets 2 Addl. Judges

Two judicial officers of Karnataka High Court have been appointed as Judges of that High Court. They are: Ramachandra Dattatray Huddar and Venkatesh Naik Thavaryanaik.

Matbar Singh is also Director, Gati Shakti (Station Development)-I, Railway Board

Matbar Singh, Director, Gati Shakti (Station Development)-II, Railway Board, has been assigned additional duties of the post of Director, Gati Shakti (Station Development)-I, Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

DEP Dash appointed PCEE, ICF

Debi Prasad Dash, who is presently posted in Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has been appointed as Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (PCEE) in ICF itself. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

Govt offices in several areas to remain closed till January 26 in Delhi

The Government offices in several areas of Central Delhi remained closed till 1 p.m. today, January 23, due to the full Dress Rehearsal as part of the arrangements for the Republic Day Celebrations in the National Capital. The areas include Parliament Street, Tilak Marg, and Connaught Place. The DoPT has also directed the early closure of offices in these areas on the 25th of January from 1 p.m. for the Republic Day Parade. The exercise will continue till 1 p.m. on the 26th of January. The DopT further stated that the offices in South Avenue, Parliament Street, Connaught Place, and North Avenue will be sealed for ‘At Home Function’ on the 26th of January and shall remain closed till 7:30 p.m.

CORPORATE

AV Goenka appointed NE Vice-Chairman, Zensar Technologies Ltd

Anant Vardhan Goenka has been appointed as Non-Executive Vice-Chairman of Zensar Technologies Limited.

Manish Tandon appointed CEO & MD, Zensar Technologies Ltd

Manish Tandon has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CEO& MD) of Zensar Technologies Limited. Consequently, Anant Vardhan Goenka has relinquished the charge as Interim Managing Director with immediate effect.

BR Babu re-appointed MD & CEO, Karur Vyasa Bank

B Ramesh Babu has been re-appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of Karur Vyasa Bank with effect from July 29, 2023.

Anurag Mantri appointed ED & Group CFO, Jindal Stainless Ltd

Anurag Mantri has been appointed as Executive Director & Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Jindal Stainless Limited.

Ms Shrivastava appointed NE Director, Jindal Stainless Ltd

Ms. Shruti Shrivastava has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Jindal Stainless Limited.

Mahesh Chhabria appointed Ind. Director, Shoppers Stop Ltd

Mahesh Chhabria has been appointed as Independent Director of Shoppers Stop Limited.

RK Bakshi re-appointed Ind. Director, NRAIL

RK Bakshi has been re-appointed as Independent Director of NR Agarwal Industries Limited (NRAIL) with effect from February 1, 2023.

Md Shams appointed Director (Domestic Divisions), CONCOR

Mohammad Azhar Shams has been appointed as Director (Domestic Divisions) of Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR).

Robert Bready quits as Ind. Director, Shoppers Stop Ltd

Robert Bready has resigned from the position of Independent Director of Shoppers Stop Limited.

