Babus, mantris & buzz: Will there be OBC Chief Minister in UP?

Will there be OBC Chief Minister in UP?

The indication from Delhi is to make an OBC as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh .Will this be possible with Yogi Aditya Nath as CM.

BJP to fight election in Haryana with no alliance?

This time the BJP is likely to contest Vidhan Sabha election in Haryana with Lotus only. The party is unlikely to have any truck with any other political party.

BUREAUCRACY

NITI Aayog reconstituted under chairmanship of PM

The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog has been reconstituted as under: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be Chairperson, while Suman K Bery was inducted as Vice Chairperson and full time members are: V K Saraswat, Professor Ramesh Chand, Dr V K Paul and Arvind Virmani. Besides, ex-officio Members are: Rajnath Singh, Amith Shah, Shivraj Singh and Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman. Similarly, Nitin Gadkari, J P Nadda, H D Kumaraswamy, Jitan Ram Manjhi Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Dr Virendra Kumar, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Jual Oram, Mrs Annpurna Devi, Chirag Paswan and Rao Inderjit Singh will be Special Invitees.

Tenure of Dr N Kalaiselvi as DG, CSIR-cum-Secretary, DSIR extended

The tenure of Dr N Kalaiselvi as Director General, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research-cum-Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DG, CSIR-cum-Secretary, DSIR), has been extended for a period of two years beyond August 7, 2024.

Justice R Mahadevan appointed Judge, Supreme Court

Justice R Mahadevan, Acting Chief Justice, Madras High Court, has been appointed as Judge, Supreme Court.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh appointed Judge, Supreme Court

Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, has been appointed as Judge, Supreme Court.

O P Chaudhary returns to parent cadre

O P Chaudhary, Joint Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre in order to avail of the benefit of promotion in the cadre. He is a 1989 batch IFoS officer of MP cadre.

Ake Ravi Krishna returns to parent cadre

Ake Ravi Krishna, Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau, has been repatriated to his parent cadre. He is a 2006 batch IPS officer of AP cadre.

Ex-Chief Secretary, Maharashtra Manoj Saunik is now Chairman, MahaRera

Manoj Saunik, former Chief Secretary, Maharashtra has been appointed as Chairman of Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Maha RERA). He is a 1987 batch retired IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

P H Mahesh Naraian inducted as SP, NIA

P H Mahesh Naraian has been inducted as SP, NIA on deputation basis for a period of five years on deputation basis. He is a 2012 batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre.

Alok Kumar prematurely repatriated to parent cadre

Alok Kumar, IG, CISF has been prematurely repatriated to his parent cadre i.e. AGMUT. He is a 1996 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Biswajit Kumar Singh appointed PCCF and HoFF, J&K

Biswajit Kumar Singh, presently posted as Joint Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, is appointed as PCCF and HoFF, Jammu and Kashmir segment of AGMUT cadre. He is a 1989 batch IFoS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Justice D Krishnakumar appointed Acting CJ, Madras HC

Justice D Krishnakumar, Judge, Madras High Court, has been appointed to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court, consequent upon the elevation of Justice R Mahadevan, Acting Chief Justice, Madras High Court, as Judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Tashi Rabstan appointed Acting CJ, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh HC

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, has been appointed to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court consequent upon the elevation of incumbent Justice N. Kotiswar Singh as Judge of the Supreme Court.

N B S Rajput returns to parent cadre

N B S Rajput, Joint Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre in order to avail of the benefit of promotion in the cadre.

