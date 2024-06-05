Babus, mantris & buzz: Will there be active role of President?

Will there be active role of President?

It is whispered that opposition parties may create problem in the formation of Modi led Government and the President Draupadi Murmu may have to play some role. One can wait and watch?

Will there be Coalition Government in Odisha?

Political watchers say that there is a possibility of a coalition government in Odisha. It means BJD is not sure to get seats. BJD leadership is quite hopeful of returning to power.

BUREAUCRACY

Tenure of NHRC Chairman ends

Tenure of National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) Chairman, Justice Arun Mishra is come to an end on June 2.

Vijaya Bharathi Sayani is acting Chairperson of NHRC

Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, member of NHRC appointed as Acting Chairperson of NHRC upon completion of tenure of Retired SC Judge Arun Mishra.

Sanjay Rathi promoted to Chief Commissioner grade

Sanjay Rathi has been promoted to the grade of Chief Commissioner of Customs & Indirect Taxes. He is an IRS-Customs officer.

Madur Sreedhar Reddy promoted to Chief Commissioner grade

Madur Sreedhar Reddy has been promoted to the grade of Chief Commissioner of Customs & Indirect Taxes. He is an IRS-Custom officer.

Ms Annies Kanmani Joy appointed as Deputy Secretary, Economic Affairs

Ms Annies Kanmani Joy has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Delhi. She is a 2012 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Three officers quit Indian Revenue Service-IT

Three officers Siddharth Jain, Iyer Suryanarayanan N. and Mrs Shaheen Bashir have resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax.

No empanelment at Additional Secretary level from Bihar

No IAS officer of 1999 batch from Bihar cadre has been empanelled for holding Additional Secretary or equivalent posts in the Government of India.

No suitable candidate found for CMD, HCL

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has failed to find a suitable candidate for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Hindustan Copper Limited at a selection meeting held on June 3, 2024. Three candidates turned up for the interviews.

Sugato Lahiri quits Railway service

Sugato Lahiri has quit the Indian Railway service which will come into effect from August 31, 2024. Currently he is serving as Chairman Railway Recruitment Board, (RRB), Guwahati. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer from Northeast Frontier Railway zone.

Asstt Dir (L&F) MSME post advertised

Eight vacancies for the post of Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Leather & Footwear) in Office of the Development Commissioner (MSME), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises have been advertised. The online applications must reach on or before June 14, 2024.

Two ITS officers promoted to HAG+

Two senior ITS officers: Nitin Jain and Anil Verma have been promoted to Advisor (HAG+) on regular basis. Jain is in AP LSA while Verma is working in Maharashtra LSA.

Principal CC attached on temporary basis

The CBIC has attached Gaigongdin Panmai, Principal Chief Commissioner to Visakhapatnam GST & CX Zone. He is a 1989 batch IRS(C&IT) officer.

Written exam for BARC’s DipRP course on June 30

The Diploma in Radiological Physics (DipRP) course conducted by the Radiological Physics and Advisory Division (RP&AD) of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) will commence in the first week of August, 2024. The written test for the same will be held on June 30, 2024 at Mumbai followed by interviews from July 1 to but3, 2024.

D K Madan is CVO PGCIL, Delhi, NCR

Dharmendra Kumar Madan has been appointed as Central Vigilance Officer (CVO), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), Delhi, NCR. He is a 1994 batch IOFS officer.

Seven ITS officers retire from DoT in May 2024

Seven ITS Group A officers retired from the service on attaining superannuation. These officers and their postings are Ritu Ranjan Mittar (Advisor, O/o DGT); Ms Sunitha C (Sp DGT Delhi LSA); Raghunandan V (Sr DDG, DoT HQ); Ramana Rao G V (Ad, DG Odisha LSA); Naresh Kumar Goel (PGM, BSNLCO); Gwal Samuel (DDG, MP LSA, Raipur); and D Thamizhmani (PGM Tamil Nadu Circle).

Last date to send proposals for CSRI extended

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has notified that the last date to send proposals for the Cognitive Science Research Initiative (CSRI) has been extended. The revised date is June 15, 2024.

Secretary, Textiles Committee post advertised

The Ministry of Textiles has advertised for the filling up of the post of Secretary, Textiles Committee, Group ' A’ (Non Ministerial) on deputation basis for Mumbai location.

P K Shukla posted as Director DDG (Law) DoT Hqs

Pradeep Kumar Shukla has been transferred and posted as Director in the Office of DDG (Law), Department of Telecommunications Headquarters. He is a JAG (NFSG) of IP&TAFS Gr. ‘A’ officer.

RLDA advertises for Jt GM/ DGM (Civil) post

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited applications for the post of Joint General Manager and Deputy General Manager for Allahabad location on deputation basis. The applications must reach on or before June 21, 2024.

