Babus, mantris & buzz: Will the law be framed by the Parliament in EC appointment issue?

Will the law be framed by the Parliament in EC appointment issue?

On Thursday the Supreme Court ruled that the committee to recommend appointment of the CEC must include the CJI, Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition. Now the experts say that the possibility of a law being framed by the Parliament to enable the present system to continue is not ruled out by February next when the first vacancy of Anup Chandra Pandey in EC arises.

Former IPS officer leaves AAP to join BJP

Former Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao has quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the ruling BJP in the state. He is a former IPS officer of 1990 batch.

BUREAUCRACY

Shortages of IPS officers in country five more years

Many times the government has said that the country is facing an acute shortage of IPS officers. According to sources, the reason behind this was less intake of IPS officers between 1997 to 2002. During this time on an average only 36 IPS officers were taken. This miner mistake has created a big vacuum. And since 2017 the intake of IPS officers are 125+ per year. Sources said that the situation will improve by 2027-2028, if this intake continues.

Mrs Rashmi Shukla appointed as DG, SSB

Mrs Rashmi Shukla, ADG, CRPF, has been appointed as Director General, Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB). She is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Tenure of Subhas Chandra Lal Das as DG, Hydrocarbons extended

The central deputation of Subhas Chandra Lal Das working as Director General of Hydrocarbons has been extended for a period of two years beyond March 25, 2023. He is a 1992 batch IAS officer of UT cadre.

PESB yet to hold interviews for CMD, BDL; vacancy this month

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is yet to hold interviews for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) as a vacancy of this post is arising on March 31, 2023 with the expiring term of CMDE Siddharth Mishra.

Das to hold additional charge of CPMG, Assam Circle

Subrat Das, CPMG, North East Circle, will hold additional charge of CPMG, Assam Circle in addition to his own duties. He is a 1991 batch Indian Postal Service (IPoS) officer.

No empanelment at ADG level from Jharkhand

No officer of Indian Police Service (IPS) belonging to 1994 batch from Jharkhand cadre has been empanelled for holding Additional Director General and Additional Director General equivalent posts in the Government of India.

K S Murthy a contender for CMD, BHEL

K S Murthy, Executive Director, is a contender for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) falling vacant this year on November 1, 2023.

10 ITS officers transferred

The DoT has transferred 10 JAG ITS officers. Accordingly, Ajay Chandra has been appointed as Director at DoT hq, Khagesh Garg, Director, DoT hq, Dhirendra Verma, Director, attached with JS- A, Shailendra Sagar, Director, IS2, USOF, Pradeep Kumar, Director, Mobile 2 ,Mukesh Meena, PG, Division, DoT hq, Urvashi Sangwan, PHP div, Rajiv Kshwaha to continue as Director, Gujarat LSA, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Director, Training at DoT hq and Harsh Sharma will be Director, TEC.

Five judicial officers recommended for Judges in Gujarat HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the elevation of five judicial officers as Judges of the Gujarat High Court. They are: Ms. Susan Valentine Pinto, Hasmukhbhai Dalsukhbhai Suthar, Jitendra Champaklal Doshi, Mangesh Rameshchandra Mengdey, and Divyeshkumar Amrutlal Joshi.

DK Singh appointed CPM, RLDA

Dinesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Chief Engineer (Dy.CE), Construction, Northern Railway (NR) has been selected for deputation to Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) for the post of Chief Project Manager (CPM) at New Delhi for a period of three years. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)