Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Tharoor join BJP?

Announcement of new Nadda team awaited

Announcement of the new team of BJP President J P Nadda is being awaited in the party circles. Will it be after Cabinet reshuffle of the Modi Government?

Will Tharoor join BJP?

It is heard in the corridors of power that there is an offer from the BJP to the Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to join the BJP if he wishes to be a Minister like Jyotiraditya Scindia.

BUREAUCRACY

Designations changed

In a major policy decision, the DoT has re-designated the post of HoDs of field units. According to OM, issued of March 3, 2023, now HIG+ level officer, heading Licensed Service Area (LSA) field unit, henceforth be designated as Special DG, Telecom. Similarly if HAG level officer is heading LSA field unit, be will be called Additional DG, Telecom. The OM further says that the erstwhile 34 TERM Cells are restructured into 22 LSA units and each unit head to report to DG, Telecom.

Papola is new APS to Scindia

Harish Singh Papola is the new APS to Union Minister Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia. He is IRPFS officer.

S S Dubey is new CGA

S S Dubey has taken over charge as the new Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Monday. Dubey is the 28th officer to hold the position of CGA.

Ms Garima appointed as Secretary, Agricultural Scientists Research Board

Ms Garima Srivastava has been appointed as Secretary, Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board. She is a 1999 batch IRPS officer.

Ms Hemalatha appointed as Development Commissioner, SEZ, Cochin

Ms P Hemalatha has been appointed as Development Commissioner, Cochin Special Economic Zone, Cochin. She is a 2000 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Ms Palka Sahni appointed as Joint s Secretary, Food

Ms Palka Sahni has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution. She is a 2004 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre.

Ms Aradhana Patnaik appointed as Joint Secretary, Health

Ms Aradhana Patnaik has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare. She is a 1998 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Ms Mukta Shekhar appointed as Joint Secretary, Heavy Industries

Ms Mukta Shekhar has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries. She is a 1994 batch IRAS officer.

Anil Subramaniam appointed as Joint Secretary, MHA

Anil Subramaniam has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs. He is a CSS officer.

Kamal Kishore Soan appointed as Joint Secretary, Labour

Kamal Kishore Soan has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment. He is a 1998 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Nitin Kumar Shivdas Khade appointed as Joint Secretary, Land Resources

Nitin Kumar Shivdas Khade has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Land Resources. He is a 2004 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Vinodkumar Nanukuttan appointed as Chairperson, Mormugao Port Authority

Vinodkumar Nanukuttan has been appointed as Chairperson, Mormugao Port Authority, Goa. He is a 1994 batch IPoS officer.

Ms Himani Pande appointed as Joint Secretary, DPIIT

Ms Himani Pande has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. She is a 1998 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Ms Tanuja Thakur Khalko appointed as Joint Secretary, Rural Development

Ms Tanuja Thakur Khalkho has been appointed as Joint Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Rural Development. She is a 1995 batch IRAS officer.

Ms Amarpreet Duggal appointed as Joint Secretary, School Education

Ms Amarpreet Duggal has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy.

Anand Swaroop promoted as ADG, ITBP

Anand Swaroop, IG, ITBP, has been promoted as Additional Director General (ADG), ITBP. He is a 1992 batch IPS officer of UP cadre.

Amit Kumar promoted as ADG, CRPF

Amit Kumar, IG, CRPF, has been promoted as Additional Director General (ADG), CRPF. He is a 1994 batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre.

Pronab Mohanty promoted as ADG, BSF

Pronab Mohanty, IG, BSF, has been promoted as Additional Director General (ADG), BSF. He is a 1994 batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Amrita Sinha appointed as SP, NIA

Amrita Sinha has been appointed as SP, NIA on deputation basis for a period of five years. She is a 2015 batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre.

Neha Champawat appointed DIG, NCRB

Ms Neha Champawat has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) on deputation basis for a period of five years. She is a 2004 batch IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

