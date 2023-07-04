Babus, mantris & buzz: Will some Ministers be purged from Council of Ministers?

Will some Ministers be purged from Council of Ministers?

Whisper has it that some Ministers in the Council of Ministers in the Government of India are expected to be purged at the meeting of Council of Ministers being held on July 3, 2023.

Will Prasad make a come back

If sources are be believed Ravi Shankar Prasad is likely to be inducted into the Modi cabinet during the next Cabinet reshuffle.

NCP defection: Loud message to Sharad Pawar

In Maharashtra, a large number of NCP leaders have given loud message to Maratha stalwart Sharad Pawar to retire from active politics. Will he understand the clear massage?.

What could be the reason behind defection?

The way 10 NCP MLAs defected and inducted into the Eknath Shinde cabinet has left many questions. As per experts, many party leaders were reportedly not happy by Sharad Pawar's unilateral decision to attend the Patna meeting because they think the NCP should not share the platform with the Congress. Some said that recently the Congress govt in Karnataka removed the Marathi heroes from the school curriculum. Neither Sharad Pawar nor Uddahv Thakare spoke on the issue. The Congress is showing its colour but leaders from Maharashtra have sealed their mouths. If this could be the reason then Congress has to be more careful about the possible unity of Opposition parties.

BUREAUCRACY

Dr Joshi likely to be next DG, IIMC

Dr Sacchidanand Joshi is likely to be appointed next DG, IIMC. Presently he is working as Member Secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, New Delhi. He had been given an extension in term last year.

New Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu supersedes 10 officers

Shiv Das Meena is the new Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and to become next CS, he is superseding 10 senior IAS officers. In May 2021, he was repatriated from the centre. Incidentally, he had also served as one of the four secretaries to ex-CM J Jayalalithaa. Meena is a native of Tonk district in Rajasthan.

Will Amarjeet Singh be new Member SEBI?

Name of Amarjeet is doing the rounds for the post of full-time Member of the SEBI. Amarjeet Singh who is presently ED has been working with SEBI for the last 24 years.

GoI yet to hold cadre review of IES

The Government of India is yet to hold a cadre review of Indian Economic Service (IES). The cadre review of the service is awaited for a long time.

Almost a dozen IPS officers to get fresh postings in Delhi soon

Almost a dozen IPS officers will get fresh postings in Delhi state soon. Recently many IPS officers were shifted to and from Delhi. However a few of the IPS officers are yet to join in Delhi. It is learnt that after the joining of such officers, a posting list will be released, probably by the next week.

NIA holds meeting of DGPs on internal security

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) held a high-level meeting of the DGPs of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Many other senior Police officers were also in attendance. The meeting was presided over by the DGP of NIA, Dinkar Gupta. In the meeting, it was decided that NIA along with Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh Police will establish an institutionalised mechanism to collectively combat organized crimes and criminals. The participants include PK Aggrawal, DGP, Haryana, Gaurav Yadav, DGP Punjab and Pravir Ranjan, DGPChandigarh. Others who participated include RN Dhoke, Special Police DG, (Internal Security), Punjab, Alok Mittal, ADGP, CID, Haryana , Ms Mamta Singh, ADGP, Law and Order, Haryana, Vijay Sakhare , IG, NIA, and Nilabh Kishore, IG, Internal Security, Punjab.

E Balasubramaniam gets vigilance clearance for appointment as ED in PSBs

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has granted vigilance clearance to Elango Balasubramaniam, Bank of Baroda, with regard to his proposed selection as Executive Director in public sector banks for the vacancy year 2023-24.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)