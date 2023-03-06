Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Sisodia be in Jail for at least few months?

PTI

Will Sisodia be in Jail for at least few months?

It is said that the probe agencies have done sound home work and Manish Sisodia, former Deputy CM, Delhi is not going to come out of jail early. It is said that ED may also initiate a probe against him.

London and Dubai most favourite place for Indians

It is said Indians are buying properties in London and Dubai only. It is said that Indians Spent 35000 crores to buy property in Dubai only in 2022.

Will B.V.Siva Naga Kumari be new Member CBIC ?

B V Siva Naga Kumari is likely to be appointed new Member of the CBIC. She is a 1988 batch IRS (C&CE) officer.

Kamal Kumar report asks Government to double intake of IPS

Kamal Kumar report has alerted the government about the alarming shortages of IPS officers in near future. In its report, which was submitted in 2007 has urged the government to double the intake of IPS officers to avoid shortages.

Cadre allotted to 2021 batch IPS officers

The government has allotted Cadres to the IPS officers of 2021 batch on the basis of results of the Civil Services Examinations 2021. Sujawal Jagga, Mini Shukla and Sarwanpriya Sinha have been allotted MP cadre, while Aniket Dnyaneshwar Hirde, Vrushi Jain and L Ambica Jain were allotted Maharashtra cadre and Shubhanshu Katiyar, Kritika Shukla and Areeba Nomaan get UP cadre. Similarly, Ishu Agarwal gets Chhattisgarh cadre; Shailja and Sanket Kumar get Bihar cadre; N J Benaka Prasad Karnataka cadre; Kiran P B Kerala cadre; Akshat Aayush, Melvyn Varghese and Shivani were allotted AGMUT cadre; Pankaj Yadav and Ajey Singh Rathore get Rajasthan cadre and Uttam got Haryana cadre.

Tenure of Bhaskar Khulbe ends in Uttarakhand

Tenure of former Secretary to PM as OSD Tourism in Uttarakhand has reportedly ended on Feb 28. He was appointed to look after Kedarnath and Badrinath at the instance of the PM. Will he return to Delhi?

Navneet Kothari to return to MP

Dr Navneet Kothari is returning to the parent Madhya Pradesh (MP) cadre after completion of central deputation in a couple of months. He is a 2001 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

Interviews for CMD, NMDC Ltd on March 16

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is holding interviews for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NMDC Limited on March 16, 2023.

Amitava Mukherjee in race for CMD, NMDC

Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), NMDC Limited, is in the race for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NMDC Limited.

Ms Negi appointed Member Secretary, NCW

Ms Meenakshi Negi has been appointed as Member Secretary, National Commission for Women (NCW), in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary. She is a 1989 batch IFoS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Khilli Ram Meena appointed AS, Minority Affairs

Khilli Ram Meena has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, by temporarily upgrading a vacant post of Joint Secretary in the Ministry. He is a 1993 batch IAS officer of UT cadre.

Ms Manisha Saxena appointed DG, Ministry of Tourism

Ms Manisha Saxena has been appointed as DG (Tourism), Ministry of Tourism in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary. She is a 1996 batch IAS officer of UT cadre.

PESB yet to hold interviews for CMD, Uranium Corporation

The tenure of C K Asnani, one of the longest serving CMDs, is coming to an end in February, 2024. The PESB is yet to hold interviews for his successor as CMD, Uranium Corporation of India Limited. A vacancy for this post has already been advertised.

RAdm Jaswinder Singh selected for Director (L&PS), SCI

Rear Admiral Jaswinder Singh has been selected for the post of Director (Liner and Passenger Services), Shipping Corporation of India Limited (SCI) at a Public Enterprises Selection meeting. Three persons were interviewed for the same.

Kanwardeep Kaur is new SSP Chandigarh

Kanwardeep Kaur, a 2013-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre has been appointed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandigarh on a three-year deputation.

No empanelment at DG level from Punjab

No officer of Indian Police Service (IPS) belonging to the 1990 batch from Punjab has been empanelled for holding Director General and Director General equivalent posts in the Government of India.

Allahabad HC gets 10 Judges

Ten Additional Judges of the Allahabad High Court have been appointed as Judges of that High Court. They are: Chandra Kumar Rai, Krishan Pahal, SameerJain, Ashutosh Srivastava, Subhash Vidyarthi, Brij Raj Singh, Prakash Singh, Vikas Budhwar, Om Prakash Tripathi and Vikram D Chauhan.

