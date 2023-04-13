Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Singhdeo go the Pilot way in Chhattisgarh?

Will Singhdeo go the Pilot way in Chhattisgarh?

Will Rajasthan history be repeated in Chhattisgarh? Reports say that TS Singhdeo, who is wating to become CM for the last two years, may go the Pilot way in Chhattisgarh on the eve of Vidhan Sabha elections in November. Meanwhile, he has extended support to Pilot.

DK Shivakumar to be Congress CM in Karnataka?

Despite media reports about Congress party, CM indication is clear in case Congress comes to power this time, DK Shivakumar will become Chief Minister.

BUREAUCRACY

Who will be new GOC-in-C Western Command?

Who will succeed Lt Gen Khanduri as GOC-in C Western Command? Either Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar or Lt Gen Johnson Mathew may succeed him.

IPS panel for CBI Directors post not sent so far!

Tenure of present CBI Chief SK Jaiswal is coming to an end next month. Insiders, say so far no panel of eligible candidates has been sent.

Who will be new DGP of Chhattisgarh?

After the retirement of Chhattisgarh DGP, Ashok Juneja, seniormost IPS officer of the cadre is Ravi Sinha, now Special Secretary R&AW. A 1987 batch IPS officer, Sinha is, however, unlikely to return from R&AW. Besides, he has been in the state only for one year after joining the cadre.

DM Awasthi appointed as DG, ACB & EOW after retirement

DM Awasthi has been appointed as DG, Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offence Wing (EOW) in Chhattisgarh after his retirement. He is a 1986 batch retired IPS officer.

Govt declares national holiday on Apr 14

The Government of India has declared April 14, 2023 as a closed holiday on account of the birthday of Dr BR Ambedkar for its employees including industrial establishments.

Interviews for Chairman of SAIL today

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is holding interviews for the post of Chairman, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) on April 12.

Rajit Punhani is new CEO, Sansad TV

Rajit Punhani has been appointed as new CEO of Sansad TV. He is a 1991 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre.

Viswanatha appointed Deputy Chairperson, Chennai Port Authority

S Viswanatha has been appointed Deputy Chairperson, Chennai Port Authority on deputation basis. He is a 2008 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

IRS officer appointed ED, Rubber Board

M Vasanthagesan has been appointed as Executive Director (ED), Rubber Board, Kottayam in Kerala. He is a 2009 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

DoPT asks ministries to adhere to periodical review of Calendar

The DoPT has reminded all Central government Ministries and departments to adhere to the timeline of periodic review of Central government employees for strengthening of administration. The review will be held after every three months, four times in a year.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh appointed Chief Justice, Tripura HC

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Judge, Jharkhand High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.

Central deputation tenure of Kunal Kumar extended

The central deputation tenure of Kunal Kumar working as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs has been extended for a period of one year beyond April 8, 2023. He is a 1999 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Tenure of Shah Devanshi Viren as OSD to Smriti Irani curtailed

The tenure of Ms Shah Devanshi Viren as Officer on Special Duty to Mrs Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister for Women & Child Development, has been curtailed. She is a Private Person.

Tenure of Anuj Gupta as OSD to Piyush Goyal curtailed

The tenure of Anuj Gupta as Officer on Special Duty to Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce & Industry, has been curtailed. He is a private person.

Deepak Mathews appointed as Director, Cabinet Secretariat

Deepak Mathews has been appointed as Director in Cabinet Secretariat. He is a 2009 batch IA&AS officer.

Venkatespathy appointed as Director, Ports, Shipping

Venkatespathy S has been appointed as Director in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways. He is a 2009 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre.

Shankhesh Mehta appointed as Director, Civil Aviation

Shankhesh Mehta has been appointed as Director in the Ministry of Civil Aviation. He is a 2009 batch IRS-C&CE officer.

Sunil Prasad Singh selected as Director (Tech), NCL

Sunil Prasad Singh, GM, NCL, has been selected for the post of Director (Technical), Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on April 11, 2023. As many as eight persons were interviewed for the same.

