Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Rajnath and Nitish Kumar be number 2?

Will Rajnath and Nitish Kumar be number 2?

Sources said that in the third term of the Modi government, there could be two Deputy PMs. Rajnath Singh and Nitish Kumar are likely to get this position.

Now it will be NDA Govt?

As per experts, the new government at the Centre will be called the NDA Government instead of Modi government.

NDA Parliament Board to meet on June 7

According to information, the NDA Parliament board is reportedly meeting in New Delhi on June 7. All CMs of NDA ruled states will attend the meeting.

Nitish likely to get important position

One thing is almost certain that Bihar CM and JDU Chief Nitish Kumar is going to shift Delhi to join the NDA government at the Centre with an important position.

BJP leader likely to be Bihar CM

If Nitish Kumar joins the Central Government, there are chances that a BJP leader is likely to be appointed new CM in Bihar. But the big question is who will be that lucky leader. Tie is said to be between Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha. Both are presently ministers in Nitish Kumar cabinet.

Will any dark horse be the Odisha CM?

If sources are to be believed any dark horse could be the first BJP CM of Odisha. And one should not be surprised if union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is appointed the Odisha CM. He was an Odisha cadre IAS officer and presently Rajya Sabha Member from Odisha. It is said that the State may get the BJP CM by the end of this week.

BJD will have a survival issue

Experts opined that the humiliating defeat in the Odisha assembly polls, BJD will have a tough time. Its boss Naveen Patnaik is also having some reported health issues and he has not named any successor from Odisha, in such a condition the party's future is bleak.

Two former IAS officers win on Congress ticket in South

Two former IAS officers have won on Congress ticket in the southern states in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Kumar Naik, a 1990 batch former IAS officer who retired last year, has registered victory from Raichur seat in Karnataka by defeating BJP candidate Raja Amareshwar Naik. He got an entry in Parliament in his maiden election. Similarly, Sashikanth Senthil clinched victory from Thiruvallur Constituency in Tamil Nadu. Senthil is a 2009 batch former IAS officer of Karnataka who resigned from the service in 2019 as DM, Mangaluru.

BUREAUCRACY

G Sai Prasad to be Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh?

Latest grapevine has it that G Sai Prasad is being appointed the new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh. He is 1991 batch IAS Officer of AP cadre.

Will Dwaraka Tirumala Rao be new DGP of Andhra Pradesh?

Dwaraka Tirumala Rao is likely to be appointed new DGP of Andhra Pradesh. He is a 1989 batch IPS officer of AP cadre.

Will Ravi Chandra be new Principal Secretary to AP CM?

Muddada Ravi Chandra is likely to be appointed Principal Secretary to new Andhra Pradesh CM Chandra Babu Naidu. He is 1996 batch IAS officer of AP cadre.

Ravi Kota empanelled as Secretary in GoI

Ravi Kota has been empanelled for holding Secretary/ Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 1993 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Prashant Kumar Singh empanelled as Secretary in GoI

Prashant Kumar Singh has been empanelled for holding Secretary/ Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 1993 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre.

SK Singh appointed Chairperson, Deendayal Port Authority

Sushil Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), has been selected for deputation to the post of Chairperson, Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla under the MoPSW for an overall tenure upto the date of his superannuation on January 31, 2027. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.



VK Tripathi appointed JS, Ministry of Steel

Vinod Kumar Tripathi, who is presently on deputation to Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) as Executive Director (ED), New Delhi, has been selected for deputation to the post of Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel, for a tenure upto the date of his superannuation on December 31, 2027. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)