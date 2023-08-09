Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Rahul Gandhi stop harping on about Adani?

Will Rahul Gandhi stop harping on about Adani?

Has Rahul Gandhi been told not to harp on about Adani? Rahul Gandhi, who returned back into the Parliament fold, is believed to be keeping mum on Adani?.

BJP Odisha parachutes a leader as VP , who is not even the primary member of the party?

The newly appointed Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal declared his body and surprisingly inducted a a person in his team who is yet to take the primary membership of the party. Purna Chandra Mohapatra, the new vice president is a surprising pick. Host of other leaders with strong RSS background have also been chosen. The 35-member team includes 10 vice presidents and 5 general secretaries.

BUREAUCRACY

Which Department will get a new secretary?

In the power corridors question is being asked will the Telecom Department get a new Secretary or Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) will have a new Secretary? Presently Secretary MIB, Apoorv Chandra is holding the additional charge of the Secretary, Telecom.

Review of 1993 and 1994 batch IPS soon

Review of 1993 and 1994 batch IPS is going to take place along with the empanelment of 1995 batch to the rank of ADG in the GoI.

CVO, Mumbai Port Authority gets two years extension

Rakesh Srivastava, CVO, Mumbai Port has been given two years extension w. e. f Sept 4, 2023. He is an ITS officer.

Ms Jyotika to join Ministry of WCD

Ms Jyotika will join the ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) as Deputy Secretary on deputation for a period of 4 years. She is a 2013 batch IRS, C&IT officer.

SEBI seeking officers for two ED posts

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is seeking officers of Group ‘A’ for two posts of Executive Director.

Bhardwaj appointed OSD to Chairman, CBIC

Aditya Bhardwaj has been appointed as OSD to the Chairman, CBIC. He is a 2017 batch IRS C&IT officer.

Ms Shefali Swaroop is also CVO, BSNL

Ms Shefali Swaroop, CVO, DoT, has been assigned an additional charge of CVO, BSNL for a further period of six months upto February 15, 2024. She is a 1993 batch IRS-IT officer.

Nomenclature of pug-mark rating system committee is to be changed!

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) is amending the nomenclature of the Committee formed to formulate guidelines for the pug-mark rating system of Hotels/Restaurants around Tiger Reserves. Prashant Kumar, Retired Special Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Madhya Pradesh was appointed the Chairman of the Committee. The Committee is working on the required guidelines of 'pug marks' accreditation to be followed in respective tiger reserves.

Bill to empower Commander-in-Chief and Officer-in Command cleared

The Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday passed the Inter-Services Organisation (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill – 2023. The bill seeks to empower Commander-in-Chief and Officer-in Command of Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs) with all disciplinary and administrative powers in respect of the personnel serving in or attached to such organisations. Initiating the bill in the Upper House, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh described the bill as necessary to strengthen the Armed Forces in view of the global security scenario. The bill will ensure better coordination among the three services and bolster the integrated structure, he said.

In last five years, GoI releases 231.50 crore for 33 projects in NE

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region has released a total of Rs. 231.50 crore for 33 projects between financial year 2018-19 and 2022-23 under special development packages to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Territorial Council (KAATC) and Dima-Hasao Autonomous Territorial Council (DHATC). Additionally, 15 projects costing Rs.69.95 crore for selected backward communities, 38 projects costing Rs. 174.26 crore for selected backward blocks, and 14 projects costing Rs. 26.56 crore for providing key identified services in selected villages have been sanctioned in the financial year 2021-22 and 2022-23 by NEC.

Rajiv Ratan promoted in rank of DGP in Telangana

Rajiv Ratan has been promoted in the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) in Telangana and will continue as MD, Telangana Police Housing Corporation, Hyderabad. He is a 1991 batch IPS officer of Telangana cadre.

