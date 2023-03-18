Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Rahul Gandhi lose his membership or suspension ?

PM Modi hailed the new Parliament building as a symbol of self-reliance | PTI

Will Rahul Gandhi lose his membership or suspension ?

Rahul Gandhi's reported anti-India remark in London could be a flash point between the opposition and the ruling side. The matter has already been referred to the disciplinary committee and the Committee has reportedly asked Gandhi to appear and put his version before the Committee. If he fails to comply, the committee may recommend his suspension or Lok Sabha membership. Sources said that if this happens, it will not be a new thing because ex-pm Indira Gandhi had already done it.

Why did the top two meet ?

If sources are to be believed, two top leaders met privately on Tuesday. One important functionary was called for a meeting by the boss. One can guess the names of the two biggies.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Dinkar Gupta be CBI Chief ?

Being a 1987 batch IPS officer, because of seniority, NIA chief Dinkar Kupta may be the new face for the CBI. As NIA chief, he has done a good job and may be the choice. Top sources, however, said that because of his appreciable job, the GoI may not relieve him as the NIA chief.

Who will be new the Vice Chief Navy?

Power galleries are abuzz about who will be the next Vice Chief of Naval Staff in April. The tie is said to be between Vice Admiral DK Tripathi and Vice Admiral SJ Singh.

Ashwani Kumar recommended for MD & CEO, UCO Bank

The name of Ashwani Kumar has been recommended for the post of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of UCO Bank. He will succeed Soma Sankara Prasad who is completing his tenure on May 31, 2023.

Is the list ready?

The Rajya Sabha has reportedly prepared a list of more than 65 officials, whose performance is reportedly under scan. Action could be initiated if their performance was found below the bench.

12 IPS officers of UP cadre likely to join central deputation

As many as 12 IPS officers of Uttar Pradesh cadre are expected to join central deputation after the approval of the State government. The officers are B Rohan Pramod of 2016 batch; Dr Meenakshi Katyayan of 2014; Ms Sujata Singh of 2012; Satyendra Kumar of 2010; Modak Rajesh D Rao of 2003; Bhajni Ram Meena of 1997; Ravi Jojeph Lokku of 1995; LV Anthony Dev Kumat of 1994; Sunil Kumar Gupta of 1993; Zaki Ahmad of 2013; S Salunkhe of 1990 and Mrs Anju Gupta of 1990 batch.

MMTC launches VRS for employees

The MMTC Limited has launched Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for its employees with effect from March 16 to April 5, 2023.

One IAS officer also strong contender for CMD NMDC

One IAS officer posted in Hyderabad is also said to be a strong contender for the post of CMD NMDC. The interviews are scheduled for March 18.

Yashpal Singh Tomar selected as Director (NP&M), RailTel

Yashpal Singh Tomar of Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers has been selected for the post of Director (Network Planning & Marketing), RailTel Corporation of India Ltd (RCIL), at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on March 16, 2023. As many as 10 persons were interviewed for the post.

IES officer appointed Whole-Time Member PFRDA

Mamta Shankar, IES (1993), Senior Economic Advisor in the Department of Food and Public Distribution has been appointed as Whole-Time Member (Economics) in PFRDA for a period of three years.

Central deputation tenure of Pranjol Chandra extended

The central deputation tenure of Pranjol Chandra working as Director in the Ministry of Civil Aviation has been extended for a period up to July 31, 2024. He is a 2001 batch IRSME officer.

Mayank Singh Chetan appointed as PS to VC, NCSC

Mayank Singh Chetan has been appointed as Private Secretary to Vice Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes. He is a 2011 batch CWES officer.

Central deputation tenure of Prashant Agarwal extended

The central deputation tenure of Prashant Agarwal working as Director in the Department of Higher Education has been extended up to February 14, 2025. He is a 2002 batch IRSS officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)