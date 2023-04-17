Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Rahul face more court cases?

Will Rahul face more court cases?

Now ex-Congress leaders have opened their mouth against Congress and Rahul Gandhi. If Rahul didn't deny their allegations he is bound to face more court cases. The Assam CM has already threatened to pull him in the court.

Taking the side of mafia politicians may cost heavily to SP, BSP in UP local polls

In UP, local body elections are scheduled in May this year. Notifications have already been issued on April 9. BJP is making this an election issue, how Mafias and Goondas were ruling during the earlier SP and BSP governments. The Yogi government has encountered some dreaded mafias in recent times. If this clicks then it will be tough for both these parties to come clean before voters. Mafia turned politicians- Mukhtar Ansari, Atiq Ahmad and Azam Khan were MLAs on BSP and SP tickets.

BUREAUCRACY

Secretary, Tourism to retire in May

Arvind Singh, Secretary, Tourism is due to superannuate in May this year. He is a Maharashtra cadre 1988 batch IAS officer. He is holding the same post since January 24, 2021.

Tirkey is senior most serving Secretary in GoI from MP cadre

Ajay Tirkey is the senior most serving Secretary in Government of India from Madhya Pradesh cadre of 1987 batch. He is presently posted as the Secretary, Land Resources, under the ministry of Rural Development. He is scheduled to retire in December this year.

Prof Karunesh Kumar Shukla is new full-time Director, MANIT

Professor Karunesh Kumar Shukla has been appointed a full-time Director, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal. Professor Ramashankar Verma was given an additional charge of this post.

Now former DGP Madhya Pradesh Vivek Johri joins public service

Since last 24 years, Asha Gopal a retired 1976 batch MP cadre IPS officer has been engaged in upliftment of street, run away and other children for the underprivileged section of society. She and her husband Claus von der Fink established Nitya Seva Society in Bhopal which is maintaining four shelter homes in which over 200 children are receiving full care including regular school education. Now another retd IPS officer former DGP of Madhya Pradesh Vivek Johri has also joined in this voluntary effort and is devoting his time in this noble cause.It is said that there is no other residential Shelter Home in MP like Nitya Seva Society where such high quality care is provide to such children.

Interviews for CMD, HCL on Apr 18

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is holding interviews for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, HCL on April 18.

Govt yet to find successor to Amitabh Banerjee as CMD, IRFC

The Government of India is yet to search for a successor to Amitabh Banerjee as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC). A vacancy of this post is arising in December this year.

Vacancy for GM Region, FCI Haryana Regional Office

Applications have been sought for filling up the post of General Manager (Region), Regional Office, Haryana in Food Corporation of India (Director level) under the Department of Food and Public Distribution.

Director in office of CGPDTM to be appointed on deputation

Nominations of officers have been sought for filling up the post of Director in the Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM), Mumbai under the DPIIT on deputation basis under the Central Staffing Scheme.

12 IAS officers get new responsibilities in Punjab

As many as 12 IAS officers have been shifted in Punjab. Sarvjit Singh has been posted as ACS, Sports and Youth Services, while Mrs Raji P Srivastava, ACS, Freedom Fighters, gets an additional charge of ACS, Social Security, Women and Child Development. Similarly, Mrs Rakhee Gupta Bhandari is posted as PS, Parliamentary Affairs; Rahul Tiwari as Secretary, Science, Technology and Environment; Kumar Rahul as Secretary, General Administration and Coordination with additional charge of Secretary, Employment Generation and Training and in addition Secretary, Personnel and in addition Secretary, Vigilance; Mrs Indu Malhotra will also hold charge of Commissioner, Roopnagar Division, in addition to her regular duties; Ravi Bhagat was given additional charge of Chief Executive, Punjab Energy Development Agency; Manjit Singh Brar as MD, Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation; Mrs Sonali Giri as MD, PUNSUP; Kumar Amit will also hold charge of MD, Punjab Agro Industries Corporation Ltd.; Amrit Kumar Gill was appointed as Secretary, State Agricultural Marketing Board and Mrs Parampal Kaur was made Director, Hospitality.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)