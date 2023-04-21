Babus, mantris & buzz: Will poll dates for Lok Sabha election be announced in February?

PTI

Will poll dates for Lok Sabha election be announced in February?

In the official circles, it is believed that the poll dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be announced in February.

Political surgery after Karnataka polls?

A major political upheaval in the Modi Government at the Cabinet and the organization level is now expected only after the Karnataka polls.

BUREAUCRACY

Secretary level reshuffle likely?

A Secretary level reshuffle is likely to take place in the Government of India. No one can predict any details.

Who will be new Member SAT?

Who will be new Member of the SAT? Securities Appellate Tribunal is a statutory body established under the provisions of Section 15K of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act. M V Bhanumathi, 1987 batch IRS officer and Shashank Saxena IES officer are being talked about in the North Block.

CIL CMD interview on May 3

Interview for the post of CMD Coal India Limited is scheduled to be held on May 3.The post will fall vacant in July.

Sanjay Malhotra is also Secretary, Corporate Affairs for a while

Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary Revenue, has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs from April 21 to May 7, 2023. He is a 1990 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

Rana is new IG CRPF

Danesh Rana is all set to join the CRPF next week as IG. He is 1996 batch IPS officer is now UT cadre.

Selection meeting held to select Member (Project), NHAI

A selection meeting of the Selection-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways was held to select the Member (Project) for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Two names are reported to have been short-listed for the post.

Supreme Court Collegium Recalls Proposal To Transfer Justice Muralidhar As Madras HC CJ

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday recalled its recommendation to transfer Orissa High Court Chief Justice, Dr. S. Muralidhar, as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

Justice SV Gangapurwala recommended for CJ of Madras HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice SV Gangapurwala, Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, as Chief Justice of Madras High Court.



Justice RD Dhanuka recommended for CJ of Bombay HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka, Judge, Bombay High Court, as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.



Justice MS Ramachandra Rao recommended for CJ of Himachal Pradesh HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, Judge, Punjab & Haryana High Court, as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court.



Justice AG Masih recommended for CJ of Rajasthan HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Augustine George Masih, senior-most Judge of the Punjab & Haryana High Court, as Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court.



Justice SV Bhatti recommended for CJ of Kerala HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice SV Bhatti, Judge, Andhra Pradesh High Court, as Chief Justice of Kerala High Court.

SC Collegium reiterates recommendation to appoint Justice T Raja as Judge, Rajasthan HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its recommendation to transfer Justice T Raja, Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, as Judge of the Rajasthan High Court.

Pradeep Singh Gautam appointed as Addl Director, FIU-IND

Pradeep Singh Gautam has been appointed as Additional Director in the Financial Intelligence Unit - India (FIU-IND) on deputation basis. He is an IRS-IT officer.

Rathendra Raman appointed Chairperson, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority

Rathendra Raman has been appointed as Chairperson at Joint Secretary level in Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, Kolkata. He is 1995 batch IRTS officer.

Ms Vasundhara Upmanyu appointed as Joint Secretary, Public Enterprises

Ms Vasundhara Upmanyu has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises on deputation basis. She is an IRS-IT officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)