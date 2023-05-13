Babus, mantris & buzz: Will one Minister be sent to the Margdarshak Mandal?

Will one Minister be sent to the Margdarshak Mandal?

Rumours are high that one Union Senior Minister is likely to be sent to the BJP Margdarshak Mandal. If this happens, the particular minister will be asked to resign. One has to wait for the outcome.

UP likely to see minor cabinet expansion

The UP political gossip says that the ruling BJP is likely to have minor cabinet expansion and one or two new faces may be inducted. Name of Pankaj Singh, MLA and son of Rajanth Singh is doing the rounds.

BUREAUCRACY

Only Delhi based 1989 batch IPS officers to get posting?

Informed sources said that only Delhi based 1989 batch empanelled IPS officers are going to get posting in the Government of India.

They do not figure in offer list of the GoI ?

Atleast three 1987, 1988 and 1989 batch empanelled IPS officers in the latest offer list do not figure. They are Mssrs V K Bhawra, Arvind Kumar and Sanjay Kundu. It means they are not being considered for posting in the Government of India(GoI).

Major bureaucratic reshuffle likely in Delhi Government

After the Supreme Court judgement a big reshuffle in the Delhi Government bureaucracy is expected in a week or two. Meanwhile,CM Kejriwal ordered the removal of Secretary of the Delhi government's Services department Ashish More.

Vipin Kumar quits Indian Revenue Service-IT

Vipin Kumar, DCIT (OSD) (OT&WT), CBDT, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service-Income Tax.

MIB holding Chintan Shivir

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is holding one day Chintan Shivir for the officers of the ministry. The day long Shivir is to brainstorm on the issues relevant to govt communication and prepare an action plan and roadmap. 100 officers, from Additional Secretary to Deputy Director, will participate in the Shivir scheduled on 17 May, 2023.

Last date for the appointment of Member Secretary in CSB extended

The deadline to fill the post of Member Secretary (Joint Secretary level), Central Silk Board (CSB), Bengaluru (Karnataka) under the Ministry of Textiles has been extended to June 8.

D K Pathak appointed IEM of Ayush & VPT

Devendra Kumar Pathak, former IPS officer ex-Special DG, BSF, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of Ministry of Ayush & VPT.

Ashok Vishwanath appointed IEM of IOCL & VPT

Former Vice Admiral Ashok Vishwanath has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of IOCL & VPT.

Department of Defence production waives off Quality Assurance charges

In a significant move to promote reforms and bring ease of doing business, the Department of Defence Production has waived off Quality Assurance (QA) charges levied by the QA Agencies. This industry friendly initiative, taken on Wednesday, would make the defence products cost competitive in global market. Charges were levied by the QA agencies and the industry was adding this charge to the cost of the products. But now these charges have been scrapped.

North Eastern state to constitute Task Force for land governance

In the recent national conference on “Land Governance in North Eastern States”, held in Guwahati, the decision to constitute task force for the land governance was taken. The conference was organized by Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Musoorie and Department of Land Resources with the support of Revenue Department, Government of Assam. Ajay Tirkey, Secretary, Department of Land Resources presided over the conference.

16 IDAS officers transferred

The CGDA has transferred 16 IDAS officers. Accordingly, M S Sarvanan has been appointed as PCDA, Bangaluru, Dhanahjay Singh, PCDA(R&D),Hyderabad, Moina Benazir, CDA, Navy/CG, New Delhi, Ambarish Barman, CDA, Guwahati, Sandeep Thakur, CDA, Jabalpur, R N Biswas, PCA(FYS), Kolkata, M. Srinivas, PCDA, Navy, Mumbai, T K Jajoria, CDA, Jabalpur, Sanjay Varma, PCDA, New Delhi, Ananat Prakash, PCDA, SWA, Jaipur, Vivek Umap, CGDA hq Delhi, Maulshree Pande, CDA, Army Cantt, Delhi, Pankaj Hazarika, CGDA Hq, Delhi, Sarika Agrawal Synrem, CDA, New Delhi, Nandini Prabhakar Anvekar, PCDA(SC), Pune and Neeraj Agrawal will join New Delhi as PCDA. They are all SAG officers.

Two ICAS officers granted NFU to Senior Administrative Grade

Two ICAS officers of 2004 batch: Subhash Chandra and Yogesh Kumar Meena have been granted Non-Functional Upgradation (NFU) to Senior Administrative Grade (SAG).

JK Khamari appointed CVO, SECL

Jayanta Kumar Khamari, who is presently on deputation to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs as Deputy Secretary, has been selected for deputation as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) under the Ministry of Coal for a period of three years extendable up to May 11, 2027. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

BK Das appointed CTE, ECoR

Bijaya Kumar Das, who is presently posted in East Coast Railway (ECoR), has been appointed as Chief Track Engineer (CTE) in the Railway itself. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Acquino Vimal appointed Ambassador to Norway

Dr. Acquino Vimal, presently Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of India, Beijing, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Norway. He is a 2000 batch IFS officer.

Vinod Jacob appointed Ambassador to Bahrain

Vinod K. Jacob, presently Deputy High Commissioner, High Commission of India, Colombo has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Bahrain. He is a 2000 batch IFS officer.

Bharath Kuthati appointed High Commissioner to Botswana

Bharath Kumar Kuthati has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Botswana. He is a 2006 batch IFS officer.

Justice TS Sivagnanam sworn in CJ of Calcutta HC

Justice TS Sivagnanam has been sworn in as Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)