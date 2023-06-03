Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Odisha CM ask for fresh elections?

What is the reason of Manipur crisis?

Insiders say that real cause of the Manipur crisis is illegal opium trade. The warring groups are reportedly funding and supplying arms for controlling the illegal opium trade.

Will Odisha CM ask for fresh elections?

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to dissolve the state assembly and may ask for a fresh mandate along with other states scheduled for November this year.

BUREAUCRACY

Three names for Members, CCI forwarded to ACC for approval

A two-day interaction was held for the selections of three Members including one Judicial Member in Competition Commission of India (CCI). The names of the selected persons have reportedly been sent to the Appointment Committee of Cabinet (ACC) for approval.

Shankar Jiwal to be new DGP of Tamil Nadu?

It is widely believed that Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal will take over as new DGP of Tamil Nadu on July 1. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer.

Large scale transfers in Income Tax Department on the card

As per available information Income Tax department is set to see major reshuffle, especially in Central and Faceless regions.

Transfer list of the Delhi Police yet to come

Delhi Police's transfer list is yet to come, reason is said to be very peculiar. It is said that many UT cadre IPS officers have reported and waiting for their posting orders. And MHA is yet to issue their posting orders. This is delaying Delhi Police reshuffle.

Tenure of Rakesh Agrawal extended in CBI

Tenure of Rakesh Agrawal presently Joint Director in the CBI has been extended for another six months. Tenure of 1994 batch IPS officer of HP cadre Agrawal is coming to an end on June 2.

(We said this on May 24, 2023)

CBIC places services of 7 IRS officers to ED

The CBIC has placed the services of seven IRS(C&IT) services at the disposal of ED. They will join the agency as Dy Directors. They are- Pathan Adeeb Daulat Khan, Thorat Piyush Sharadchandra, Abhroop Aryan, Mohit Jangid, Sheeti Kantha Das, Naveen Rana and Tushar Narayan.

Retiring Judge of Delhi HC likely to be inducted in CCI

A retiring Judge of Delhi High Court is expected to be inducted as Judicial Member, Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Bidyut Bihari Swain sworn-in as Member, UPSC

Bidyut Bihari Swain has taken oath of Office and Secrecy as Member, UPSC. He is a 1988 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Vikraman N takes charge as Director (HR) of BEL

Vikraman N has taken over the charge as Director (HR) of Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). He was serving as Executive Director (Radar) and Unit Head of BEL’s Ghaziabad Unit prior to his elevation to the Board.

UP IAS association always stands firmly with its members, says Ranjan Kumar

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) association, Uttar Pradesh always stands with its members and their families, said UP IAS association President Ranjan Kumar while talking to Whispers in the Corridors. He said that the association is constituting a committee that would suggest ways, how to support families of the association members, when and where needed. He informed that a few other committees will also be formed for sports, cultural activities and others. He said that the members of the committee will be picked from the association only.

Interviews for CMD, CONCOR on June 7

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has rescheduled the selection meeting for the post of CMD, CONCOR on June 7, 2023.

In MP, two ADGPs to be elevated as DGs

In Madhya Pradesh, two Special Director Generals of Police are going to retire in July following which two Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGPs) will be elevated to DG rank. The DGs reaching their superannuation in July include DG training Mukesh Kumar Jain, and DG home guards Pawan Kumar Jain. After their retirement, Sushma Singh ADG vigilance and Sajjad Wasi Naqvi (ADG Narcotics) will be elevated to DG rank, retiring in August.

Kataria is new Principal Secretary, Revenue

Rajender Kumar Kataria, IAS, 1996 batch, who was Principal Secretary, Horticulture and Sericulture Department to Government of Karnataka is new PS, Revenue Department. After his joining, Jayaram N, IAS, will be relieved of the additional charge of Revenue department.

(We said this on May 22, 2023)

Pankaj Kumar Pandey is new MD, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation

Pankaj Kumar Pandey, IAS, 2000 batch who was Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department (MSME an Mines), has been transferred as Managing Director, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. Dr Manjula N, IAS, 2002 batch, who was holding the charge is new Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development and Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizen.

Sharat B is new Director, Karnataka Urban Water Supply

Sharat B, IAS, 2011 Batch who was holding the post of Commissioner, Agriculture Department has been transferred as Managing Director, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board. Mohan Raj KP was holding the post till now, who has been shifted to new assignment.

Asha Ram Sihag appointed IEM of P&S Bank

Asha Ram Sihag, former IAS officer of Himachal and ex-Secretary, M/o Heavy Industries, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of Punjab & Sind Bank and DAHD.

V P Pathak appointed IEM of IOCL & NPC

Vijai Prakash Pathak, former IRSS officer and ex-Member, Railway Board, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of IOCL & NPC.

Ms Vidyawati takes over as Secretary, Tourism

Ms Vidyawati has taken over as the Secretary, Tourism. She is a 1991 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer.

IP&T&AS officer appointed JS in the Ministry of Social Justice

Ms Sonal Dhakate has been appointed as JS in the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment under Central Staffing Scheme for a period of five years. She is a 1994 batch IP&T&AS officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)