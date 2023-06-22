Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Nitish be Convener after opposition front meeting?

Will Nitish be Convener after opposition front meeting?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to be appointed convener of the opposition front during front meeting in Patna on June 23. Opposition front is aimed for the Lok Sabha election.

Now Panchayat polls will be tough for TMC in Bengal

After SC's order for the deployment of central forces during the Panchayat polls, Mamata Banerjee will face a tough challenge to retain Panchayat seats

BUREAUCRACY

Will Manoj Shashidhar be Additional Director CBI?

Joint Director CBI Manoj Shashidhar is likely to be elevated as Additional Director soon. He is a 1994 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre.

1989 batch IPS promoted to DG rank in GoI

After a wait of about one year the entire 1989 batch IPS officers have been promoted to the DG rank in Government of India.

1990 batch IPS officers get promotion in GoI

All the 1990 batch IPS officers posted in the Government of India have been promoted to the rank of DG.

Major reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh on cards?

The bureaucracy in Uttar Pradesh is likely to see a major reshuffle soon. It is said that the Chief Minister is receiving regular complaints of callous attitude of the officers that has annoyed him greatly. Now it is learnt that he has decided to make major changes. Many Additional Chief Secretaries and district Collectors are reportedly going to be replaced.

Are CS and HS not in talking terms?

Chief Secretary and the Home Secretary of an important state are reportedly not in talking terms. According to sources when the CS writes on file pl speak, the HS dumps it and because of this lots of files are lying pending.

S K G Rahate is also Secretary, Legislative

S K G Rahate, Secretary of Justice, has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Legislative Department till July 2, 2023. He is a 1990 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Hasmukh Adhia appointed Chairman, GMDCL

Former IAS officer Dr Hasmukh Adhia, Principal Advisor to the CM of Gujarat, has been appointed as Chairman of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (GMDCL) and Director on the Board of Directors of the Company.

Tajender Singh Luthra posted to Delhi

Tajender Singh Luthra has been posted to Delhi on repatriation from Central Deputation. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre.

No empanelment at IG level from Bihar

No officer of 2004 batch from Bihar cadre has been empanelled for holding Inspector General or Inspector General equivalent posts in Government of India.

Indra Dev Narayan yet to get orders for CMD, MECL

The Government of India is yet to issue orders of Indra Dev Narayan, Regional Director, CMPDIL, for the appointment as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL).

Safi Ahsan Rizvi appointed Special Director, IB

Safi Ahsan Rizvi, Additional Director, IB, has been appointed as Special Director, IB. He is a 1989 batch IPS officer of Uttarakhand cadre.

Rahul Rashgotra appointed Special Director, IB

Rahul Rashgotra, Additional Director, IB, has been appointed as Special Director, IB on in situ basis by temporarily upgrading the post of Addl Director held by him. He is a 1989 batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre.

Vivek Srivastava appointed Special Director, IB

Vivek Srivastava, Additional Director, IB, has been appointed as Special Director, IB on in situ basis by temporarily upgrading the post of Addl Director held by him. He is a 1989 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre.

T V Ravichandran appointed Special Director, IB

T V Ravichandran, Additional Director, IB, has been appointed as Special Director, IB on in situ basis by temporarily upgrading the post of Addl Director held by him. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Rajiv Ranjan Verma appointed Special Director, IB

Rajiv Ranjan Verma, Additional Director, IB, has been appointed as Special Director, IB on in situ basis by temporarily upgrading the post of Addl Director held by him. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer of UP cadre.

Harinath Mishra appointed Special Director, IB

Harinath Mishra, Additional Director, IB, has been appointed as Special Director, IB on in situ basis by temporarily upgrading the post of Addl Director held by him. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre.

