Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Modi meet two more US President’s?

Will Modi meet two more US President’s?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the US in ‘Panchak’ and if Hindu mythology is to be believed, he is going to meet two more US Presidents after meeting Joe Biden. Earlier, he visited US to meet Barack Obama and Donald John Trump.

President’s rule in Manipur likely?

If top sources are to be believed in view of the present situation Presidents rule in Manipur is in the offing.After President.s rule the volatile situation will be handled by the army.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Sampat Meena be Additional Director CBI?

Sampat Meena is likely to be promoted to the rank of Additional Director in the CBI in a couple of months. She is 1994 batch Jharkhand cadre IPS officer.

Will Samant Goel be new NTRO Chief?

After the appointment of Ravi Sinha as R&AW Chief, present Chief Samant Goel is likely to be appointed new NTRO Chief in a couple of months. He is 1984 batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre. Name of one of his batchmate is also in circulation for this post.

Ravi Sinha appointed R&AW Chief

Ravi Sinha, currently posted as Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat (SR), has been appointed as Secretary, Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) for a period of two years. He is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre. The ACC has approved the proposal.

Did Secretary Science Tech return to CSIR on personal grounds?

Did Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology return to Council of Scientific and Industrial and Research (CSIR) on personal reasons? This is the topic of discussion in the corridors of power.

Some Delhi Police IPS officers likely to be sent to J&K

If sources are to be believed at least four UT cadre IPS officers are likely to be transferred to J&K. Orders could be issued within a few days. They are ADG level officers.

Will Ms Verma return to IIS?

Ms Mamta Verma is likely to return to the parent Indian Information Service. An IIS officer, Ms Verma is presently posted as JS in the ministry of rural development.

Ms Veena Kumari Meena empanelled as Addl Secretary in GoI

Ms Veena Kumari Meena has been empanelled for holding Additional Secretary Equivalent level posts in the Government of India. She is a 1993 batch IAS officer of UP cadre.

Noor Rahman Sheikh appointed Ambassador to Lebanon

Mohd. Noor Rahman Sheikh, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Lebanon. He is a 2004 batch IFS officer.

Sumit Seth appointed Ambassador to Panama

Dr Sumit Seth, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic ofPanama. He is a 2005 batch IFS officer.

Deputation tenure of Rajendra R Garawad extended

The deputation tenure of Rajendra R Garawad working as Deputy Inspector General of Forests, National Tiger Conservation Authority, Regional Office, Delhi, has been extended for a further period of one year with effect from April 22, 2023. He is a 2001 batch IFoS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

No empanelment at IG level from Punjab

No officer of 2004 batch from Punjab cadre has been empanelled for holding Inspector General or Inspector General equivalent posts in Government of India.

No empanelment at Secretary level from Punjab

No IAS officer of 1992 batch from Punjab has been empanelled for holding Secretary or Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India.

Why appointment of MD, BIRAC delayed?

The Government of India is yet to appoint a new Managing Director, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). The post has been lying vacant for a long time.

Sandeep Kumar Yadav appointed as Deputy Financial Advisor, CRPF

Sandeep Kumar Yadav has been appointed as Deputy Financial Advisor in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Zone Hqr, CRPF, Kolkata. He is an IDAS officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)