Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Kerala Governor continue?

Will Kerala Governor continue?

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s tenure is coming to an end on September 6. Informed sources said that his term is going to be extended.

National conference of Publicity Department RSS concluded in Bhopal

A three day national conference of the Publicity Department of the RSS concluded in Bhopal on Sunday. Chief of Prachar Vibhag Sunil Ambekar was present in the conference. Plans of RSS publicity were prepared in the meeting.

BUREAUCRACY

Will key officials continue till December ?

So far no OSD has been appointed as Cabinet Secretary and Home Secretary .This has fuelled speculations in the corridors of power that the key appointments will be delayed till the retirement of RBI Governor. One can wait and watch.

Tenure of Ashok Juneja as DGP, Chhattisgarh extended

The tenure of Ashok Juneja as Director General of Police (DGP), Chhattisgarh, has been extended for a period of six months. He is a 1989 batch IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

Daljeet Singh Chaudhary is also DG, BSF

Daljeet Singh Chaudhary, DG,SSB, has been assigned an additional charge of DG, BSF. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer of UP cadre.

GoI is yet to clear recommendation of SC Collegium !

NDA Government has so far not cleared names of five High Court Chief Justices .Five names were recommended by the SC Collegium for appointment as Chief Justice about a month ago.Any reason ?.

Will Radhika be Member in IRDAI?

Name of C S Radhika is doing the rounds for the post of Member (Mom-life) in Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India(IRDAI).

Term of MCU VC ends in September

The tenure of K G Suresh as VC, MakhanLal Chaturvedi Journalism University, Bhopal, is coming to an end in September. Who will now make it?

10,145 posts vacant in Border Security Force

A total of 10,145 posts of all the categories are lying vacant in the Border Security Force (BSF). As per the information, the posts of gazetted Officers (GOs) (Group ‘A’) that are vacant is 387, Subordinate Officers (SOs) (Group ‘B’) is 1,816 and the vacant posts in Other Ranks (ORs) (Group ‘C’) are 7,942. Hence, a total of 10,145 posts are vacant in BSF. The Government has made special provisions for recruitment of Ex-Agniveers on the post of Constable (GD) in BSF. Thus, 10% of the vacancies shall be reserved for Ex-Agniveers. Also, ex-Agniveers shall be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Cadre strength of IPS officers raised in Maharashtra

The Government of India has raised the cadre strength of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from 317 to 329 in Maharashtra.

Himanshu Jain appointed as CVO, SECL

Himanshu Jain has been appointed as CVO, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Bilaspur. He is a 2008 batch IRSSE officer.

Cadre of Viku Achumi transferred to Assam

Cadre of Viku L Achumi has been transferred from Tamil Nadu cadre to Assam-Meghalaya cadre. He is a 2022 batch IPS officer.

Ms Alka Sharma to retire in Sept

Recently promoted Special CGDA, Ms Alka sharma is scheduled to retire in September this year. She is a 1988 batch IDAS officer and after promotion to Apex Scale, she joined as Special CGDA on July 23 this year.

Olympic medal winner Swapnil Kulase granted promotion

Olympic medal winner Swapnil Kulase has been given out of turn promotion on account of his outstanding performance in the field of sports (shooting) in Paris Olympics and posted as OSD (Sports) in Sports Cell, HQ Office, CSMT.

