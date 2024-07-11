Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Jyotiraditya Scindia sell BSNL?

Will Jyotiraditya Scindia sell BSNL?

When Jyotiraditya Scindia was appointed Minister Civil Aviation, Air India was sold to Tata. Now it is the turn of the BSNL when Scindia is the Minister of Telecom. One can wait and watch.

Will YS Sharmila go to Rajya Sabha?

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Y S Sharmila could be the Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha. Now the question is will she be accommodated from Andhra or Telangana? She is sister of ex- AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

BUREAUCRACY

1993 batch IPS to be Special Director in IB

Four IPS officers of 1993 batch are being promoted to the rank of Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Will Justice Alok Aradhe be Judge in SC?

Chief Justice of the Telengana High Court Justice Alok Aradhe is likely to be elevated as Judge of the Supreme Court of India.

IAS officer seeks VRS

Praveen Prakash has sought VRS from the Indian Administrative Service effective from September end. He is 1994 batch IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre.

Chhattisgarh DGP to retire in August

Chhattisgarh DGP Ashok Juneja is retiring in August. He is 1989 batch IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre. Who will succeed him?

Now no three months extension to Chief Secretaries?

It seems the Government of India doesn’t give a three months extension to the retiring Chief Secretaries. Now in Andhra Pradesh the CM had recommended a three months extension to Neerabh Kumar Prasad but the GoI granted him a six months extension similar to MP Chief Secretary Veera Rana. In MP too the CM Had recommended three months extension to her but the GoI gave six months extension.

Will Yogesh Gupta move to Delhi ?

The name of Yogesh Gupta, Director General of Police, Kerala, is doing the rounds for deputation to an important post in an investigating agency at Delhi. Gupta has worked in ED & CBI on Central reputation. He is a 1993 batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre.

Chhatrashal Singh appointed as GM, ECR

Chhatrashal Singh has been appointed as General Manager, East Central Railways (ECR). He is an IRTS officer.

Dharmweer Meena appointed as GM, Central Railway

Dharmweer Meena has been appointed as General Manager Central Railway, Mumbai. He is an IRSSE officer.

Upendra Chandra appointed as GM, NCR

Upendra Chandra Joshi has been appointed as General Manager, North Central Railway (NCR), Prayagraj. He is an IRTS officer.

Uday Borwankar appointed as DG, RDSO, Lucknow

Uday Borwankar has been appointed as DG, RDSO, Lucknow. He is an IRSME officer.

IRS officer becomes from Ms to Mr



Ms. M. Anusuya, IRS (C&IT: 2013) presently posted as Joint Commissioner in 0/0 Chief Commissioner (AR), CESTAT, Hyderabad has requested for change of her name from Ms. M. Anusuya to Mr. M.Anukathir Surya and Gender from Female to Male. The request of Ms. M. Anusuya has been considered. Henceforth, the officer will be recognised as "Mr. M.Anukathir Surya" in all official records.

Ashutosh Garg appointed as PS to J P Nadda

Ashutosh Garg has been appointed as Private Secretary to Jagat Prakash Nadda, Minister for Health and Family Welfare & Chemicals and Fertilizers. He is a 2014 batch IAS officer of HP cadre.

Tenure of Vikas Narwal as Deputy Chairperson, Cochin Port Authority curtailed

The deputation tenure of Vikas Narwal working as Deputy Chairperson, Cochin Port Authority has been curtailed. He is a 2008 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

Cyber attack in Central Secretariat

A number of officers in the central secretariat have reported receiving suspicious emails. CSS Forum (Central Secretariat Service Forum) reported to concerned departments to investigate the same and take appropriate action at the earliest.

Lakshmi Narasimhan appointed as Technical Liaison Officer, ISRO Unit, Washington

Lakshmi Narasimhan N has been appointed as Technical Liaison Officer at ISRO Technical Liaison Units at Washington DC USA

Anoop Srivastava appointed as Technical Liaison Officer, ISRO Unit, Moscow

Anoop Srivastava has been appointed as Technical Liaison Officer at ISRO Technical Liaison Units at Moscow, Russia.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)