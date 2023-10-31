Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Harsh Shringla join politics?

Will Harsh Shringla join politics?

Rumours are high that ex-foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla is likely to join a political party. As per sources, he may fight Lok Sabha polls from Darjeeling. Wait for a party ticket.

Will Pandian be successor to Navin Patnaik?

Bureaucrat turned politician IAS officer V K Pandian, people believe, may become successor to Odisha Chief Minister, Navin Patnaik. Is he being groomed for the future politics of Odisha

BUREAUCRACY

Who would be Chief Secretary of Karnataka?

Speculations are rife in the bureaucratic circle as to who would be the next Chief Secretary of Karnataka. The incumbent CS, Vandita Sharma (IAS: 1986: KT), is retiring in November, 2023. Rajneesh Goel (IAS: 1986: KT) is said to be the front- runner. The Chief Minister had recently appointed Goel in his office and if this is any indication, he could hold the post in near future. Names of other senior IAS officers such as Ajay Seth (IAS: 1987: KT), V Manjula (IAS: 1987: KT) and Rakesh Singh (IAS: 1987: KT) are also doing the rounds.

Will outsiders be hired into probe agencies?

There is a loud thought that the probe agencies should have some experts from outside or from the open market. But there is no official confirmation of this so-called loud thinking.

Delhi Chief Secretary to get extension?

Buzz is that Chief Secretary Delhi Naresh Kumar is getting a six months extension on December 1. A 1987 batch IAS officer, Naresh Kumar is scheduled to retire in November end.

CBIC Transfers 8 IRS Officers

After promotion,the CBIC has transferred 8 senior IRS(C&IT) officers. Shivaji Hanumant Dange , 1994 batch officers will join as Pr Commissioner, Kolkata AP & ACC, Custom.KGVN Surya Teja, 2006,Commissioner, Audit, Vadodara, Vishwanath, @006, Commissioner, Audit, Surat, Sumit Kumar, Yadav, 2006 , Commissioner, Alwar, GST, Sangeeta Karmakar, ,2006, Commissioner, Appeal, Delhi Custom, Sujata Priyadarshini, 2006, Commissioner, Audit, Jaipur GST Ezhilmathi K, 2006 , DG, NACI, Palasamudram and Diptisri Barma Arora , 1991 batch, has been posted as Commissioner Bolpur GST.

Deepak Mittal is in Qatar

Outgoing Indian Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal has reportedly been sent by the MEA to save 8 navy men. Mittal is 1998 batch IFS officr.

Mrs Hema Aluria quits Indian Revenue Service-IT

Mrs Hema Aluria, DCIT, New Delhi, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax.

SIA in J&K was Swain's brainchild

On the lines of NIA, the J&K police established the State Investigation Agency (SIA). According to information, it was the idea of newly appointed DGP, R R Swain and he was appointed its first Director in November 2021.

No promotions of IPS officers in Kerala

Kerala is the only state in the country to have no promotions of IPS offices in January, 2024. No officer of 2010 batch for promotion to DIG rank. Similarly, no officer is of 2006 batch for promotion to IG rank. However, one officer is of the 1999 batch for ADGP level promotion, but under suspension. Only ASP to SP promotion will happen in January 2024.

Ms Vani Sarraju Rao appointed Ambassador to Italy

Ms Vani Sarraju Rao, presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Italy. He is a 1994 batch IFS officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)