Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Congress be able to amend its constitution?

Will Congress be able to amend its constitution?

The proposed session of Congress in Raipur is very important for many. According to sources, the president wants to amend the constitution, which has been pending for the last 25 years. If he succeeds, it will have 12 elected members in the CWC and 50 per cent members will be below the 50 years.

Will the Congress have 4 zonal presidents?

- Sources said that the Raipur session may adopt a resolution to have 4 zonal presidents of Congress. They will assist the party president in all matters.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Prasad be new Drugs Controller of India?

Name of Venkateswara Prasad Gunupati, the co-chairman and managing director of Dr Reddy's Laboratories is now doing the rounds for the post of Drugs Controller of India.

IPS officer is PS to Maharashtra CM

1996 batch IPS officer Brijesh Singh has been appointed Principal Secretary to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Nitin Deep Blaggan appointed as Joint Director, CBI

Nitin Deep Blaggan has been appointed as Joint Director in CBI on deputation basis. He is a 2003 batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

Three IAS officers get new postings in UP

Three IAS officers have been assigned new responsibilities in UP. Mrs Manju Malik has been appointed as Additional Commissioner, Gorakhpur Division and Divisional Food Controller, Gorakhpur, while Gaurav Kumar was made Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Lucknow Development Authority and Satish Pal takes charge as Additional CEO, Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

18 IFoS officers of Joint AGMUT Cadre promoted as CF

As many as 18 officers of Joint AGMUT Cadre of Indian Forest Service (IFoS) have been promoted to the rank of Conservator of Forest. Two officers of the 2008 batch: Shokat Ali Chaudhary and Sajad Hussain Mufti have been promoted. The 2009 batch IFoS who are promoted as CF are: Agni Mitra. Kuldeep Sharma, Palanikanth, Anishan Kalkoor M, Tawheed Ahmad Deva, B Mohandaas, C Vidhyasagar, Saurabh Sharma, R Gopinath, Ms Yasodha K, Syed Nadeem Hussain, Arulrajan P, Millo Tasser, Wahule Pradeepchandra, S K Thomas and Laltlanhlua Zathang.

Agniveer Army Recruitment Rally from July at Nagpur

An ‘Agniveer Army Recruitment Rally’ is planned to be conducted at Nagpur from July 5, 2023 to July 11, 2023 by Army Recruiting Office, Nagpur, for volunteer male candidates from 10 districts of Maharashtra (Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, Amravati, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Akola and Yavatmal).

Mallela Srikant appointed Dy. Director, (Freight and Fertilizer), Railway Board

Mallela Srikant has been transferred from South Central Railway (SCR) to Railway Board and posted as Deputy Director (Freight and Fertilizer), Railway Board. He has also been assigned additional duties of the post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD)/Member (Operations & Business Development) M(O&BD). He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

Srinivas Malladi appointed Director, Defence Dept

Srinivas Malladi, Director/V(E)-I, Railway Board, has been selected for appointment as Director in the Department of Defence, Delhi, for a period of five years. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

HN Jaiswal is also MD, KMRCL

HN Jaiswal, Principal Chief Engineer (PCE), Metro Railway, has been entrusted with additional duties of the post of Managing Director, Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Limited (KMRCL). He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Ahsan is also Director (P&P), KMRCL

Syed Md, Jamil Ahsan, Chief Engineer (CE), Operation & Maintenance (O&M), Metro Railway, has been entrusted with additional duties of the post of Director (Planning & Procurement), Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Limited (KMRCL). He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Anand Bhatia moved as SDGM, Railway

Anand Bhatia has been transferred from North Western Railway (NWR) to Eastern Railway (ER) and posted as Senior Deputy General Manager (SDGM). He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Dr Venkateswaralu moved as PCMD, SCR

Dr. CK Venkateswaralu – who is presently working as Principal Chief Medical Director (PCMD) in East Coast Railway (ECoR) – has been shifted in the same capacity to South Central Railway (SCR) at his own request. He is an Indian Railway Health Service (IRHS) officer.

Dr DR Rao sent as PCMD, ECoR

Dr. Dora Rama Rao - who is presently working as Principal Chief Medical Director (PCMD) in South Central Railway (SCR) – has been shifted in the same capacity to East Coast Railway (ECoR) at his own request. He is an Indian Railway Health Service (IRHS) officer.

