Babus, mantris & buzz: Will BJP get majority by Diwali?

Will BJP get majority by Diwali?

Top BJP leadership is trying hard to ensure that the party gets its own majority by this Diwali in the Lok Sabha. Interesting political developments are likely.

Amit Shah is longest serving Home Minister

Amit Shah is going to be the longest serving Home Minister. Earlier Govind Vallabh Pant and L K Advani remained Home Minister for about six years

BUREAUCRACY

21 IAS officers retiring in July

As many as 21 IAS officers of various cadres and batches are retiring in July 2024. They are: Ashok Kumar R Parmar, H P S Sran, Chokha Ram Garg of AGMUT cadre; Tableland Lyngwa of Assam-Meghalaya; Vivek Kumar Singh and Neelam Choudhary of Bihar; Sanjay Kumar Alung of Chhattisgarh; Amrendra Kumar Rakesh and K N Shah of Gujarat; Sanjeev Kaushal of Haryana; Ali Raza Rizvi of Himachal Pradesh; Nagendra Nath Sinha of Jharkhand; Dr Rajneesh Goel and Dr G C Prakash of Karnataka; Sumant N Bhange and Abhimanyu R Kale of Maharashtra; Dr Saurabh Garg of Odisha; Devinder Singh of Punjab; Rajeshwar Singh of Rajasthan; Yashodha Bhandari of Sikiim cadre and Pranita Shewa Nee Pariyar of West Bengal cadre.

Secretaries posting orders likely this week

As per available indications the govt is likely to issue posting of a few secretaries in the GoI this week or next week. About half a dozen posts of secretaries are presently vacant, including DoPT., Agriculture, Public Enterprises, Coordination. The Steel Secretary is also retiring this month.

Will Shashank Goel be new Chief Secretary of Telengana?

Shashank Goel is likely to be appointed next Chief Secretary of Telengana. He is A 1990 batch IAS officer of Telangana cadre.

Will Nitin Kareer be State Election Commissioner in Maharashtra?

Outgoing Chief Secretary of Maharashtra Nitin Kareer is likely to be appointed as State Election Commissioner in October provided that the code of conduct is not imposed by then. He is a 1988 batch IAS officer. The post will fall vacant when 1983 batch IAS officer U P S Madan retires.

A Joint Secretary level officer holding same post for 15 years

In spite of clear-cut CVC guidelines, an officer has been working as Consultant at Joint Secretary level in the apex recruitment commission for the last ten years after he served the same post for five years in service. He has been holding the same post for a total period of 15 years, as per sources.

Mayank Joshi accredited High Commissioner to Bahamas

Mayank Joshi, presently High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, with residence in Kingston. He is a 2003 batch IFS officer.

L B Lal returns to parent cadre

L B Lal, Joint Secretary at Director level in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre in order ot avail the benefit of promotion. He is a 1997 batch ITS officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)