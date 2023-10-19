Babus, mantris & buzz: Will BJP defeat BJP?

Vijoy Singh formally joins BJP

Vijoy Kumar Singh has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The induction ceremony was graced by Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi. He is a retired IAS officer of 1990 batch.

Will BJP defeat BJP?

In BJP ruled states, there are a lot of groups and it is said that BJP is going to defeat BJP in these states.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Ajai Kumar be new Chairman of TRAI?

Name of former Defence Secretary, Ajay Kumar is now doing the rounds for the post of Chairman of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). He is a former 1985 batch IAS officer.

Who will be new Spokesman MEA ?

Who will succeed Arindam Bagchi as Spokesman of the Ministry of External Affairs ?. The tie is between Nagraj Naidu and Nandani Singla , HC in Mauritius ( and wife of Sanjeev Singla , Ambassador in Israel ).

Announcement of 4% DA to Central Govt employees likely today

The Government of India is expected to announce a four percent Dearness Allowance (DA) to the central Government employees on October 18, 2023.

Arun Sinha gets extension as NTRO Chief

Chairman of the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) Arun Sinha has been given extension till July 31,2024. He is 1984 batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre.

(We said this on October 8, 2023)

Bonus to central government employees granted

The Government of India has granted non-productivity linked bonus to 30 days emoluments for the accounting year 2022-23 to the central government employees in group ‘C’ and all non-gazetted employees in group ‘B’, who are not covered by any productivity linked bonus.

Pawan Kumar likely to get extension as DMD, IIFCL?

Pawan Kumar is expected to get an extension to the post of Deputy Managing Director (DMD), India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) for a period of one year? His tenure already came to an end in September.

Who leads National Medical Commission?

Term of the entire board of the National Medical Commission (NMC) has ended. Now the question is who is running NMC. The NMC acts as India's top regulator of medical education and practice.

Tenure of Ravi Jha as Private Secretary to Piyush Goyal extended

The deputation tenure of Ravi Jha working as Private Secretary to Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, has been extended on co-terminus basis with the Minister. He is a 2011 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Amanpreet Singh appointed ADG Philately, Postal Directorate

Amanpreet Singh has been posted as ADG (Philately), Postal Directorate. He is a 2014 batch Senior Time Scale officer of Indian Postal Service (IPoS).

Two judicial officers recommended for Judges in Patna HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of two judicial officers as Judges of the Patna High Court. They are: Rudra Prakash Mishra and Ramesh Chand Malviya.

