Babus, mantris & buzz: Will BJD MLAs join BJP?

Appointment and reshuffle of Governors this month?

Appointment of a few new Governors and also reshuffle is expected to take place in a couple of weeks.

Will BJD MLAs join BJP?

Wind says that a number of BJD MLAs may join the BJP in the coming months. Can anyone guess the exact number of BJD MLAs?

BUREAUCRACY

History created in Indian bureaucracy?

It is said that never in the history of Indian bureaucracy that Chief Secretaries in states be given extension after retirement. Incidentally, all extensions had been done during the NDA regime.

Will Himanshu Gupta be new DGP of Chhattisgarh?

Himanshu Gupta is said to be ahead for the post of DGP Chhattisgarh. He is a 1994 batch IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre. The post is falling vacant in August.

Tenure of Vijyendra Kumar as DIG, CBI extended

The deputation tenure of Vijyendra Kumar working as Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been extended upto July 19, 2025. He is a 2007 batch IRS officer.

Rakesh Aggarwal appointed ADG, NIA

Rakesh Aggarwal has been appointed as Additional Director General (ADG), NIA on deputation basis. He is a 1994 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre. Till last year he was with the CBI.

Justice NK Singh recommended as Judge, Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, as Judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice R Mahadevan recommended as Judge, Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice R Mahadevan, Acting Chief Justice, Madras High Court, as Judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Manmohan recommended for CJ of Delhi HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Manmohan, Acting Chief Justice, Delhi High Court, as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.



Justice Rajiv Shakdher recommended for CJ of Himachal Pradesh HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Rajiv Shakdher, Judge, Delhi High Court, as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, consequent upon the transfer of incumbent Justice MS Ramachandra Rao.



Justice SK Kait recommended for CJ of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, Judge, Delhi High Court, as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, consequent upon the elevation of incumbent Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh to the Supreme Court.



Justice GS Sandhawalia recommended for CJ of Madhya Pradesh HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice GS Sandhawalia, senior-most Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, to fill the existing vacancy.



Justice NM Jamdar recommended for CJ of Kerala HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar, senior-most Judge, Bombay High Court, as Chief Justice of Kerala High Court, consequent upon the retirement of incumbent Justice Ashish J Desai on July 4, 2024.







