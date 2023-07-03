Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Biren Singh become Minister in Modi Govt?

Will Biren Singh become Minister in Modi Govt?

As per available indications Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh may be inducted as minister in the Modi Government.

Will Bhupendra Yadav be Education Minister?

If sources are to be believed Bhupendra Yadav likely to be given the Education Ministry during the next Cabinet reshuffle. One source however,said that he would move to the organization.

BUREAUCRACY

Interview for two members of SEBI

Interview for two posts of Sebi are is going to be held on July 3 and 6.One Member has retired and another Member is retiring by this month end.

Interview for Bank EDs from July 3 to 15

Interview from CGM and GM to ED in Banks will be held from J uly 3rd to 15th in three different panelson different dates tentatively.

West Bengal Chief Secretary gets six months extension

West Bengal Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi has been given a six months extension beginning July 1. He is a 1988 batch IAS officer.

(We said this on January 13, 2023)

Koppu Sadashiv Murthy to be new CMD BHEL

Koppu Sadashiv Murthy, ED, BHEL, has been selected for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on June 30. Only two candidates were interviewed.

(We said this on March 3, Feb 17 & June 29, 2023)

Mrs Bani Verma selected as a Director (ISP), BHEL

Mrs Bani Verma, (ED), BHEL, has been selected for the post of Director (Industrial System & Products) Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on June 30. As many as nine persons were interviewed for the same.

(We said this on June 22, 2023)

Tajinder Gupta selected as Director (Power), BHEL

Tajinder Gupta, CGM, NTPC Limited, has been selected for the post of Director (Power) Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on June 30th. As many as eight persons were interviewed for the same.

Tushar Mehta re-appointed as Solicitor General of India

Tushar Mehta has been re-appointed as Solicitor General of India (SGI) for a further term of three years.

Milind Deouskar appointed as Secretary, Railway Board

Milind Deouskar has been appointed as Secretary, Railway Board. He is an IRSS officer.

Ms Archana Joshi appointed as GM, Rail Wheel Factory

Ms Archana Joshi, GM, SER, has been appointed as General Manager, Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka.

Three officers promoted to Grade of Chief Commissioner/DG of Customs

Three officers have been promoted to the Grade of Chief Commissioner/Director General of Customs and Indirect Taxes (HAG Plus scale) against the Panel Year 2023. The officers are: Devarapalli Purushottam, Mahendra Ranga and Raj Kumar.

R K Tyagi joins as trustee of AoL

Dr R.K. Tyagi, former CMD of HIndustan Aeronautics Ltd & Pawan Hans has joined as a trustee of The Art Of Living trust(AoL) under inspiration of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar ji. AoL is a mass movement for happiness and well being of human kind. Many initiatives like HarGhar Dhyan, Nasha mukt Bharat, river rejuvenation Himalaya Unnati Mission and mental health etc. are undertaken by the trust. It is understood that Dr Tyagi with his vast experience in institutions building, technology and education , will bring in lot of value for the objectives of the trust.

Ms Priyanka Mashelkar appointed as Under Secretary, CBDT

Ms Priyanka Mashelkar has been appointed as Under Secretary (APA-II) in the APA unit of FT&TR-I division of CBDT on deputation basis. She is an IRS-IT officer.

Sports Ministry clears requests of Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia in 24 hours

Indian wrestlers and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Athletes Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are set to head out to Kyrgystan and Hungary for international training camps. The duo sent in their proposals to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) TOPS team and the same was cleared within 24 hrs of their request. While Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia will head out to Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan for 36 days training camp, World Championships medalist Vinesh Phogat will first head out to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan for a week of training then to Tata, Hungary for 18 days of training camp.

Dr. Prasad appointed Ambassador of India to the Republic of Kazakhstan

Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad (IFS: 1993) presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, San Francisco, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)