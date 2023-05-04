Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Akhilesh Yadav be opposition face for PM?

Will Akhilesh Yadav be opposition face for PM?

There is much talk about the opposition unity for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. General consensus is reportedly emerging around SP leader Akhilesh Yadav who is single - handedly giving a fight to the mighty BJP in UP where 80 Lok Sabha seats are there. He is considered liberal amongst all the opposition leaders and unlikely to be opposed by any political party except by the BSP.

Pawar likely to continue as NCP Chief?

Although Sharad Pawar has left the Chairmanship of the Party, those who know him well believe that as long as he is alive, he will remain in politics and may continue as President of the NCP. He is likely to take back his decision to quit.

BUREAUCRACY

Appointment of Special Director CBI this month?

Today CBI has no Special Director. A 1989 batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre Ajay Bhatnagar may be appointed as Special Director. It is heard in the corridors of power that if Bhatnagar is not promoted in CBI as Special Director, he may be sent as Director, NPA, Hyderabad. Name of another 1989 batch UP cadre IPS officer PV Ramashastri is also doing the rounds for the post of Director NPA, Hyderabad.

Tenure of Tamil Nadu DGP ends on June 30

Two years fixed tenure of Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu is coming to an end on June 30. He is a 1987 batch IPS officer.

Two JS posts are vacant in Power Ministry

Two posts of Joint Secretaries are still vacant in the Ministry of Power.

Haryana govt starts process of picking next DGP

Haryana DGP PK Agrawal (IPS:1988) will retire in August. The state government has prepared a panel of four IPS officers to be sent to UPSC. According to highly placed sources, the officers who found a place include Muhammad Akil, RC Mishra, Desh Raj Singh and Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor. Currently, Muhammad Akil is serving as the Director General of Prisons, RC Mishra is in charge of the Haryana Police Housing Corporation, Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor is in charge of the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau; and Desh Raj Singh is in charge of the Home Guards and Civil Defence Department. According to sources, Kapoor and Akil are the frontrunners.

Will Punjab Chief Secretary get extension?

Punjab Government is believed to have recommended extension in service to the Chief Secretary VK Januja. Will the GoI agree for an extension to 1989 batch IAS officer Januja? He is scheduled to retire on June 30.

Ashutosh Choudhary appointed ED, Indian Bank

Ashutosh Choudhary, Chief General Manager, Punjab National Bank, has been appointed as Executive Director, Indian Bank, for a period of three years. The ACC has approved the proposal.

Justice TS Sivagnanam is Chief Justice of Calcutta HC

Justice Tirunelveli Subbiah Sivagnanam, Judge, Calcutta High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of that High Court.

Justice Robin Phukan recommended as Judge in Gauhati HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the name of Justice Robin Phukan, Additional Judge, for appointment as Permanent Judge of the Gauhati High Court.



Three advocates recommended for Judges in Bombay HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of three advocates for appointment as judges of the Bombay High Court. They are Shailesh Pramod Brahme, Firdosh Phiroze Pooniwalla and Jitendra Shantilal Jain.

Three IPS officers promoted in IGP rank in Telangana

Three IPS officers of 2005 batch of Telangana cadre have been empanelled for promotion to the Super Time Scale (STS) in the rank of IGP. The officers are Avinash Mohanty, P Vishwa Prasad and M Ramesh.

Abha Rani Singh appointed as CMD, NMDFC

Abha Rani Singh has been appointed as CMD, National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC) under Ministry of Minority affairs. She is an IRS-IT officer.

Dr Sanjay Jaiswal appointed as Chairperson, Committee on Estimates

As many as nine Members of Parliament have been inducted in the new Committee on Estimates for the term beginning on May 1, 2023. Dr Sanjay Jaiswal has been appointed as Chairperson of the Committee.

Ajit Kumar Panda in race for CMD, CONCOR

Ajit Kumar Panda, Director (P&S), CONCOR, is in the race for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR).

Shankar Reddy appointed IEM of AYCL

N Shankar Reddy, former IPS officer of Kerala and ex-DGP and Road Safety Commissioner, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of AYCL.

Mukesh Vij appointed IEM of LPAI

Mukesh Vij, former CEMES officer and ex-Special DG, CPWD, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of LPAI.

